Lakers vs. Pelicans Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Los Angeles Lakers host the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, March 3, at 10:30 PM ET.

The standings are showing very stark realities for each side: the Lakers are 36-24 and sixth in the West, while the Pelicans are 19-43 and 13th.

The home-road context is important here: the Lakers are 17-12 at home, and the Pelicans are 8-22 on the road.

The Lakers last played the Kings on Sunday and won 128-104, and they did it with Luka Doncic controlling the game from the start. The Pelicans played the Clippers that night and lost 137-117, a game that got away once turnovers piled up.

These teams have already met three times this season, and the Lakers have won all three.

For the Lakers, Doncic leads the setup with 32.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game. LeBron James adds 21.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 7.0 assists.

On the other side, Zion Williamson has been at 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, and he told ESPN he expects to be back tonight despite showing up as questionable. Trey Murphy III brings 22.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.

The hook is straightforward: the Lakers are protecting their seeding, and the Pelicans’ entire offensive floor changes depending on whether Williamson looks like himself.

Injury Report

Lakers

No injuries reported.

Pelicans

Trey Alexander: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Hunter Dickinson: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Zion Williamson: Questionable (right ankle sprain)

Why The Lakers Have The Advantage

The first separator is defensive stability against a team that has struggled to get stops all season. The Pelicans allow 120.4 points per game, which sits 27th in the league, and that is a rough baseline when you are trying to win on the road.

The possession profile also leans Lakers because the Pelicans give away extra chances in multiple ways. Opponents average 55.7 rebounds per game against the Pelicans, which ranks 28th worst in the league, and that creates the exact kind of “second-shot” scoring that turns a close game into a two-run night.

The Lakers’ most repeatable offense in this matchup is pressure at the rim and trips to the line, not a three-point contest. They attempt 26.6 free throws per game, second in the league, and that is the cleanest way to keep the scoreboard moving even if the outside shooting is normal.

There is also a direct style matchup that favors the Lakers’ shot diet. The Pelicans score 57.4 points in the paint per game (2nd), but they also give up 52.9 paint points per game (24th), so the interior becomes a two-way swing area rather than a Pelicans-only advantage. If Williamson is limited, that paint trade becomes even harder for the Pelicans to win possession after possession.

Finally, the simplest road indicator is right there in the standings split. The Pelicans are 8-22 away from home, and the Lakers are 17-12 in this building, which tends to show up in the third quarter when legs and shot quality start to separate.

Why The Pelicans Have The Advantage

The Pelicans’ clearest advantage case is that their offense can score fast enough to keep up if the game turns into a pace and paint sprint. They average 115.1 points per game, and when they are playing with tempo, they can get to their numbers without relying on heavy three-point volume.

That idea is backed by the one elite, identity-level team stat they have. The Pelicans are second in points in the paint at 57.4 per game, which is a style that can travel because it is not dependent on jump-shot variance. If Williamson returns and is close to full speed, that paint pressure usually rises from “good” to “constant,” and it forces help that can open corner threes and offensive rebounds.

Another workable edge is that the Lakers’ overall scoring margin is closer to neutral than dominant. They score 115.9 points per game and allow 115.4, which means games can stay in range if the opponent avoids disaster possessions. That is important for an underdog because it keeps the path to a fourth-quarter game realistic.

The problem, and the key matchup hinge, is turnover control. The Pelicans just coughed it up 17 times in the Clippers loss, and that is the exact way to lose this kind of road spot before the game tightens. If they keep the ball clean, their paint-first profile gives them a chance to trade scoring bursts rather than grinding through half-court droughts.

X-Factors

Austin Reaves is the Lakers’ swing because his creation can keep the offense from turning into “your turn, my turn.” Reaves is producing 24.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.4 assists, and the value here is decision-making: quick attacks against a tilted defense, plus the extra pass that turns a good look into a great one. If he plays under control, the Pelicans’ weak-side rotations get stretched for long stretches, and that is where fouls and paint touches pile up.

Luke Kennard is the spacing stress test. Kennard is giving the Lakers 8.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 55.3% from the field, and his job in this matchup is forcing the Pelicans to defend wider than they want to. If he hits early catch-and-shoot looks, the Pelicans have a harder time loading the paint, which makes the Lakers’ free-throw and rim-pressure profile even more reliable.

Saddiq Bey is the Pelicans’ bench engine who can keep them afloat when the game tilts. Bey is at 17.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, and his role is giving the Pelicans a second scoring wave that does not require Williamson to bulldoze every possession. If Bey is converting open threes and attacking closeouts, the Pelicans can survive the minutes where the Lakers try to win the game with depth and consistency.

Jeremiah Fears is the volatility lever. Fears averages 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, and he just showed the full range in the Clippers game: career-high scoring with 28, but 5 turnovers that swung momentum. If he creates offense without bleeding possessions, the Pelicans can keep pace even if the Lakers win the free-throw battle.

Herb Jones is the tone defender who decides whether the Pelicans can make this feel like a grind instead of a runway. Jones puts up 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, and his value is point-of-attack resistance and disrupting the first option so the Pelicans can set their help behind it. If he stays out of foul trouble and keeps possessions from becoming straight-line drives, the Pelicans can hold the line long enough to make it a late game.

Prediction

I’m taking the Lakers. The matchup stack is too strong: the Pelicans allow 120.4 points per game (27th), and the Lakers can lean on a stable scoring source with the No. 1-ranked efficiency in the league (49.9 FG%). If the Pelicans do not win the turnover battle cleanly, the road profile (8-22) makes it hard to survive the inevitable run.

Prediction: Lakers 125, Pelicans 108