Victor Wembanyama Seeks Public’s Help To Find Missing French Basketball Player Elijah Hoard

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama has sent out a plea for help. Wembanyama took to Instagram on Monday to ask for assistance in finding his friend and fellow French basketball player, Elijah Hoard. The 23-year-old Elijah was set to fly back to France from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Friday, but never boarded his flight.

“Our friend Elijah has been missing from Chicago O’Hare since February 27th. If you have any information, please reach out to local authorities.”

Wembanyama tagged former Chicago Bulls stars Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah, along with Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard, in his story. Rose and Noah have since shared it.

Elijah’s father, Antwon Hoard, had dropped him off at the airport on Friday. Antwon told ABC 7 Chicago that his son hadn’t checked in, and he thought he might be roaming around near the airport.

“To my knowledge, he was going to just register his ticket and get on the flight,” Antwon said. “But for whatever reason, he never took the flight, his bags wasn’t registered, and he didn’t check in. So what we’re thinking is he could possibly be floating around the airport or something like that, but again, that’s the last we’ve seen of him.”

Worryingly, Antwon also revealed that Elijah suffers from mental illness. He had been in Chicago for 10 days and was reluctant to go back home towards the end of his stay.

“Everything seemed pretty normal those first eight days,” Antwon stated. “But like I said, the last two days his whole mood had swung, and he was really adamant about not going back home, and he didn’t want to get on the plane.”

Antwon also revealed that Elijah’s phone has been off since Friday evening, and he doesn’t have enough money to be on his own for more than a few days. All of this is quite concerning.

Chicago police have officially reported Elijah, who is listed at 6’3″ and 220lbs, as missing and are reviewing surveillance footage from around the airport. The department put out a missing person bulletin on Sunday.

“The above missing person was last seen on February 27, 2026, at O’Hare Airport. He was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and cream-colored shoes. The missing may be in need of medical attention. If you have any information, please contact Area One SVU at (312) 747-8380 or call 911.”

Elijah was born in Atlanta but was raised in Montpellier, France, from the age of two. He was a member of LDLC-ASVEL Villeurbanne’s academy and went to Tony Parker Adequat Academy in Lyon, France, for high school. Elijah would then attend New Mexico Junior College and later Miami Dade College. He has been playing in the lower-tier basketball leagues since.

Elijah comes from a basketball family. Antwon played for Murray State and had a 20-year basketball career overseas. As for Elijah’s mother, Katia Foucade Hoard, she suited up for the University of Washington. Katia represented France on the international stage and played professionally in her country as well.

Lastly, Elijah’s elder brother, Jaylen Hoard, played in the NBA for the Portland Trail Blazers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jaylen had gone undrafted in 2019 and currently plays for Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel.

The Hoard family is hoping that anyone around the airport will help them find Elijah. Antwon isn’t in full-blown panic mode just yet, though.

“Obviously, when you have a missing child, it’s unsettling, but I’m not the type of guy that’s going to be nervous or overreact in the beginning until we have more information,” Antwon said.

Here’s hoping Elijah is found safe and sound.