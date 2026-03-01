Knicks Shatter Spurs’ 11-Game Winning Streak With Championship-Level Performance; Instant Reaction

The New York Knicks didn’t just end the San Antonio Spurs‘ 11-game winning streak; they dismantled it with a performance that felt polished, physical, and playoff-ready.

New York walked into San Antonio and controlled 79% of the game, building a lead that stretched to 26 points before finishing off a convincing 114-89 win. It wasn’t about one hot quarter. It was about execution, discipline, and forcing the Spurs into mistakes all night long.

Here’s the instant reaction to a victory that had a championship-level feel.

Defense Completely Flipped The Game

The Knicks set the tone with their defense and never backed off.

San Antonio committed 22 turnovers, and New York turned those into 24 points. The Knicks themselves only coughed it up 14 times. That eight-turnover margin created extra possessions and easy scoring chances, especially in transition, where New York outscored the Spurs 23-13 on fast breaks.

Mikal Bridges led the defensive disruption with five steals while adding 25 points on 10-17 shooting and 5-9 from three. OG Anunoby chipped in a steal and a block to go with 12 points and five rebounds. The Knicks finished with 13 steals as a team, constantly jumping passing lanes and collapsing driving angles.

San Antonio’s stars struggled under that pressure. Victor Wembanyama had 25 points and 13 rebounds, but he also turned it over seven times and finished -15. The Knicks forced him into traffic and made him work for every touch.

Jalen Brunson Controlled The Tempo

Jalen Brunson didn’t force the issue; he dictated it.

Brunson scored 24 points on 7-16 shooting, knocked down 4-7 from three, and went 6-7 from the free-throw line. He added seven assists and just three turnovers in 32 minutes. Whenever the Spurs hinted at a run, Brunson slowed the pace, got to his spots, and steadied the offense.

His command showed in the team’s balance. The Knicks had 27 assists and consistently generated clean looks, even if they shot just 44% overall. Brunson’s poise ensured the offense didn’t unravel during cold stretches – something that separates good teams from serious contenders.

Karl-Anthony Towns Owned The Glass

Karl-Anthony Towns made his presence felt where it mattered most.

He finished with 12 points on 5-9 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds, including five offensive boards. Those extra possessions were huge; the Knicks outrebounded the Spurs 54-41 overall and 18-10 on the offensive glass.

New York turned those 18 offensive rebounds into second-chance opportunities that wore San Antonio down. Even when the Knicks missed, and they did, shooting 43-97, they kept coming back for more.

When you win the rebounding battle by 13 and generate eight extra offensive boards, you control the physical identity of the game.

Spurs’ Perimeter Shooting Went Cold

San Antonio’s record settled in their offensive play. That rhythm vanished.

The Spurs went just 32-77 in total shots (42%) with an ice-cold 9-34 from three (26%). De’Aaron Fox went 3-10 from the field and 1-6 from deep for seven points. Devin Vassell scored 18 points but shot 3-9 from three. With Brandin Podziemski not in attendance, they still continued the perimeter theme – rushed shots and contested looks all game.

The Spurs never settled for rhythm with Wembanyama’s 25 and 13. They were comfortable with the lead for 20% of the game, and not comfortable once the Knicks tightened their defense.

Depth Was Huge When It Mattered

The Knicks’ bench quietly extended the lead in key stretches.

Mohamed Diawara scored 14 points on 5-14 shooting, hitting 4-13 from three and finishing +18. Landry Shamet added seven points and three assists in 25 minutes, while Jose Alvarado contributed five assists and finished +20 in 17 minutes.

Even when the Knicks’ free-throw shooting faltered (11-19, 58%), they made up for it with rebounding, defense, and pace control. They scored 40 points in the paint, blocked three shots, and limited San Antonio to just 89 total points – well below what the Spurs had been averaging during their streak.

This wasn’t just about snapping an 11-game run. It was about proving that New York can impose its style on a red-hot team and break it.

On this night, the Knicks didn’t just win; they sent a message.