Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Nuggets host the Timberwolves on Sunday, March 1, at 3:30 PM ET on ABC, with the game set for Ball Arena.

Both teams are 37-23 in the West, with the Nuggets in fourth and the Timberwolves in fifth. The Nuggets are 16-11 at home, while the Timberwolves are 17-12 on the road.

The season series has tilted one way so far: the Nuggets have won all three meetings, including the Christmas overtime game.

The headliners are loaded on both sides. Nikola Jokic is averaging 28.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 10.5 assists while shooting 57.0% from the field and 40.4% from three. Jamal Murray posts 25.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.3 assists while shooting 48.2% from the field and 42.4% from three.

Anthony Edwards is at 29.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 49.3% from the field and 39.9% from three. Julius Randle puts up 21.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field and 31.8% from three.

Injury Report

Nuggets

Aaron Gordon: Out (right hamstring strain)

Peyton Watson: Out (right hamstring strain)

Tamar Bates: Out (left foot surgery)

Curtis Jones: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Spencer Jones: Questionable (right shoulder; strain)

Cameron Johnson: Probable (right ankle inflammation)

Timberwolves

Jules Bernard: Out (not with team)

Enrique Freeman: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Rocco Zikarsky: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Julius Randle: Questionable (low back spasms)

Why The Nuggets Have The Advantage

The Nuggets’ case starts with the best offense in the league. They are first in offensive rating at 120.4 points per 100 possessions, which is the cleanest indicator of sustainable shot creation over a full season.

That efficiency is backed by elite shot-making quality. The Nuggets lead the league in effective field goal percentage at 57.2%, so it’s not just free throws or one hot zone, it’s overall conversion.

Spacing is another edge that shows up in the simplest way possible: the Nuggets are first in three-point percentage at 39.3%. When the ball is moving and shooters are making, opponents get punished for every extra help step.

The bigger-picture profile is contender-level even without perfect health. The Nuggets sit ninth in net rating (+4.7), which is basically the “how often are you winning possessions” stat, and it matters in a matchup that has already trended their way this season.

Why The Timberwolves Have The Advantage

The Timberwolves’ argument begins with being a real top-tier offense, too. They rank sixth in offensive rating at 116.5, which means they have enough scoring infrastructure to hang with an elite team if the game tightens late.

They also win the same shot-making battle at a high level. The Timberwolves are fourth in effective field goal percentage at 56.3%, so they are not living on tough twos and prayers. If they get to their normal efficiency, they can trade punches on the scoreboard.

This is not a team skating by on one end. The Timberwolves are sixth in net rating (+4.1), which puts them in the same general neighborhood as the Nuggets in overall possession dominance, even if the Nuggets have the higher ceiling.

And there’s a shooting baseline that keeps them from getting shrunk. The Timberwolves rank fifth in three-point percentage at 37.5%, which matters against a top offense because you cannot afford empty trips if you want to keep the margin tight.

X-Factors

Christian Braun is averaging 10.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. When opponents load up on Jokic actions and send help to the ball, Braun’s value is that he turns “rotations” into points. If he’s cutting on time and finishing the extra-pass looks, the Nuggets’ offense stays impossible to scheme for because the weak-side punishment is automatic.

Cameron Johnson is putting up 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. With Aaron Gordon out, the Nuggets need forward minutes that still keep the floor spaced and the ball moving. If Johnson plays and hits early jumpers, it raises the cost of helping off the corners, which is where the Nuggets generate a lot of their cleanest reads.

Julian Strawther is averaging 6.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. His swing is simple: can the Nuggets steal bench points without needing Jokic to be perfect every minute? If Strawther brings a real scoring burst, it changes the non-Jokic segments from “survive” to “extend,” and that is usually where this matchup flips.

Jaden McDaniels is at 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. The Timberwolves need him to be more than a defender in this kind of game. If McDaniels is punishing help with made threes and attacking closeouts, it takes some creation load off Edwards and keeps the Timberwolves from getting stuck in late-clock possessions.

Donte DiVincenzo has been great at 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. His X-factor value is movement shooting plus quick decisions. If DiVincenzo is relocating, hitting catch-and-shoot threes, and keeping the ball popping, the Timberwolves can maintain spacing even when the Nuggets try to choke the paint and force jumpers.

Naz Reid is averaging 14.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. The Timberwolves need his bench scoring as a pressure release, especially if Randle is limited. If Reid wins his matchup minutes, the Timberwolves can keep the game from turning into a “stars-only” contest where the Nuggets usually have the cleaner execution.

Prediction

I’m taking the Nuggets. The combination of No. 1 offensive rating, No. 1 effective field goal percentage, and No. 1 three-point percentage is the most bankable package in this matchup, and it’s already translated into control of the season series.

Prediction: Nuggets 121, Timberwolves 116