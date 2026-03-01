Stephen Curry Drops Update On ‘Unpredictable’ Knee Injury

Stephen Curry watched on from the sidelines as the Los Angeles Lakers blew out his Golden State Warriors 129-101 at Chase Center on Saturday. This was the 10th game in a row that Curry has missed due to patellofemoral pain syndrome, also known as “runner’s knee,” and he shared an injury update with ESPN’s Malika Andrews in an in-game interview.

“I’m feeling better,” Curry said. “This is a weird one. It’s kind of unpredictable how it’ll heal, but every day since All-Star week has been progress. That’s all I can ask for, and hopefully I’m back out soon.”

Curry last featured for the Warriors in their 131-124 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 30. They have gone 4-6 in the 12-time All-Star’s absence, and it looks like they’ll be without him for a bit longer. Curry is getting re-evaluated on Sunday, and he expects to miss more time.

“It’s going to be a little longer,” Curry stated. “But, like I said, right now with this one, it’s just about each day, can you stack good days, and I’ve done that, so hopefully they can unleash me on the court soon, and like I said, get back out there sooner than later.”

Curry is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game in 2025-26. The 37-year-old has been great, but he has missed a fair bit of time. The Warriors have been without Curry for 21 games now, which has also made him ineligible for end-of-season awards and honors. He will not be able to play 65 games, so his streak of consecutive All-NBA selections ends at five.

As for what Curry is able to do right now, he is working around that right knee.

“I haven’t gotten on the court yet,” Curry said. “But just trying to stay in shape, strengthen everything else around my body, knowing that at this stage, once you get back, it’s kind of a full sprint to the playoffs. So, once I get back on the court, it is a little bit of a pain tolerance thing, but it’s just something that you don’t want to have lingering because it can get worse.”

We are in the home stretch of the season, and the Warriors dropped to 31-29 with this loss to the Lakers. They are eighth in the West, and Curry, like his head coach Steve Kerr, doesn’t want them to go down any further in the standings.

“Every season you have to adjust to what the reality is,” Curry stated. “And that is our reality right now. We still have an outside chance to get out of the play-in, [get that] six spot, but two teams you got to jump. But to your point, we just want to have a home game in that play-in situation if we can.

“We still know if full strength, we are good enough to win a playoff series against anybody,” Curry added. “It’s just can we get there healthy. So, first and foremost, if we get everybody together and actually figure out who we are as a team, that’d be great.”

It does seem unlikely that the Warriors get that final guaranteed playoff spot. The Lakers are the ones who are currently sixth in the West, and they improved to 35-24 with this win. That’s too much ground for the Warriors to make up, especially with Curry set to be unavailable for a bit longer.

The Warriors will take on the Los Angeles Clippers next at Chase Center on Monday at 10 p.m. ET. The Clippers are 10th in the West with a 27-31 record, so this is quite an important game in the play-in race.