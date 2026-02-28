Warriors Player Ratings: Outplayed From Start To Finish In Lopsided Loss Against Lakers

The Golden State Warriors never found their footing in this one. From the opening quarter, they were chasing the game, and it only got worse as the night unfolded. The defensive rotations were a step slow, the three-point shooting never stabilized (12-44), and they allowed the Los Angeles Lakers to dictate both tempo and physicality. By the time the deficit ballooned past 20, it felt less like a comeback attempt and more like survival.

Golden State shot just 45.1% overall and 27.3% from three, and while they moved the ball well at times (32 assists), it rarely translated into clean, confident finishes. The energy wasn’t consistent, and defensively, they had no answer for the Lakers’ star duo. This was a tough watch, not because of effort, but because of execution.

Gui Santos: B-

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 6-12 FG, 2-7 3-PT FG, 27 MIN

Santos was one of the few Warriors who looked comfortable offensively. He attacked when lanes opened and didn’t hesitate on open threes. The efficiency from deep wasn’t great, but the aggression was there. A bright spot in a rough night.

Gary Payton II: B-

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 6-10 FG, 16 MIN

Payton brought needed energy. He cut hard, finished at the rim, and created a few transition sparks. In limited minutes, he arguably had the most noticeable defensive activity on the roster.

Al Horford: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 2 BLK, 2-3 FG, 2-3 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 22 MIN

Horford was efficient and steady. He spaced the floor and protected the rim when called upon. The issue wasn’t his minutes – it was that Golden State couldn’t sustain momentum around him.

Quinten Post: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 7 REB, 1 STL, 4-8 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 13 MIN

Post gave solid rebounding effort and wasn’t afraid to shoot, but the Lakers’ size and athleticism limited his influence defensively.

Brandin Podziemski: C

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 4-12 FG, 0-6 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 30 MIN

Podziemski filled up the stat sheet in multiple areas, but the 0-6 from three hurt badly. Several of those looks were clean. If even two fall, the tone feels different. The effort was there – the execution wasn’t.

Draymond Green: C

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 2 TOV, 3-8 FG, 1-5 3-PT FG, 24 MIN

Draymond Green tried to organize things offensively and did his usual playmaking work, but he couldn’t influence the game defensively the way Golden State needed. His rotations were solid, yet the Lakers still generated quality looks. Without scoring pressure from him, the floor shrank.

De’Anthony Melton: C

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 3-12 FG, 2-5 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 24 MIN

Melton’s defensive presence wasn’t enough to offset the shooting struggles. He had good looks but couldn’t convert consistently. When the Lakers went on runs, Golden State needed steadiness – and the missed jumpers made it harder to stem momentum.

Moses Moody: C

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 4-11 FG, 4-10 3-PT FG, 30 MIN

Moody’s night was defined by volume. Ten attempts from deep shows confidence, but four makes weren’t enough to tilt the floor. He competed defensively and had active hands, yet the offensive inconsistency limited his impact.

Nate Williams: C

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 3-5 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 15 MIN

Shows flashes of scoring potential, but the turnovers come at the worst times. Golden State needed clean possessions, and the errors on on possessions just added on.

Pat Spencer: C-

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 1-3 FG, 2-3 FT, 27 MIN

Spencer moved the ball well, but offensively he struggled to create advantages. The minutes were there, yet the impact was muted.

Malevy Leons: C-

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 3-4 FG, 8 MIN

Short stint, strong activity. He made quick decisions and didn’t force anything. Efficient in a small sample.

Will Richard: N/A

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 1 REB, 1 TOV, 2-3 FG, 1 BLK, 5 MIN

Richard didn’t play for long and didn’t do very much. There is not a lot of evaluation that can be done for the time that he was on the team.