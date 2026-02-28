Clippers Facing Multiple Issues: The Latest On Tyronn Lue, Kawhi Leonard, And Darius Garland

At 10th in the West, and losers of three straight games, the Clippers can’t afford any more setbacks to their deep and talented roster. That’s why the latest update out of Los Angeles spells bad news for the lucrative organization. According to Clippers beat writer Joey Linn, both Tyronn Lue and Kawhi Leonard missed practice today, while Darius Garland and John Collins are facing uncertain availability for tomorrow’s game against the Pelicans.

“Kawhi Leonard missed Clippers practice today due to an illness,” wrote Linn on X. “He’s questionable tomorrow. Darius Garland practiced fully, but is out tomorrow. He’s gonna continue his 5-on-5 work. John Collins practiced today and is questionable tomorrow. Ty Lue also missed practice today due to personal reasons.”

It’s rare for Tyronn Lue to miss time, and his leadership has been especially crucial during this turbulent season. He has yet to disclose the exact reason for his absence today, and it’s unlikely we’ll ever find out. We can only guess what his “personal reasons” may have been, but the important thing is that they didn’t affect practice, and he’s set to attend tomorrow’s game.

Meanwhile, with averages of 28.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.0 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 49.4% shooting from the field and 38.1% shooting from three, Kawhi’s availability continues to be spotty. He’s already missed 14 games due to various reasons, and he could miss tomorrow’s matchup with an undisclosed illness.

The good news is that Darius Garland seems to be making progress in his recovery. The former Cavaliers guard has yet to make his Clippers debut, but he’s day-to-day as he completes the final steps to return from a toe injury. He won’t be ready by this weekend, but the fact that he’s practicing without limitations is a good sign at the current state of his health.

John Collins is also on the upswing, even though he’s not fully in the clear. The veteran power forward has been a strong rotation player for the team, but he hasn’t played in over a week due to a head injury. He finally returned to practice today, and he’s likely to play tomorrow barring a last-minute setback.

So while it’s not all bad for the Clippers, their situation is undeniably fragile. Without the reliable production of James Harden or Ivica Zubac, they just don’t have the same ceiling they used to, and that means every absence will be felt. With multiple players potentially out tomorrow, the margin for error will be especially slim, but things may get better if the Clippers can persevere through this difficult stretch.