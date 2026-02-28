Bill Simmons Believes Luka Doncic Has The Tools To Defend Like Bird And Nikola Jokic

Luka Doncic’s defense has become one of the most polarizing talking points in the NBA, especially after his recent late-game miscue against Orlando. Critics continue to label him a liability. Bill Simmons, though, believes that the narrative ignores something important. The tools are there.

Speaking on his podcast, Simmons argued that Doncic has the instincts and hands to become a far more impactful defender than he currently is, drawing comparisons to two unlikely defensive success stories: Larry Bird and Nikola Jokic.

“He has the instincts to do some of this stuff. He’s got quick hands.”

“Bird and Jokic are two examples of guys that weren’t like athletically the kind of defenders that you’d think, but they were both impactful in their own weird ways. Jokic, he gets steals, he jumps passing lanes. Bird made All-Defense one year. He was like a free safety… Luka, there’s more he can do.”

It is not a comparison rooted in athleticism. None of the three players is known for explosive lateral quickness or vertical pop. The comparison is about anticipation, positioning, and disruptive instincts.

The statistical foundation for Simmons’ belief is not imaginary. Doncic averages 2.0 steals per game and has maintained that number for four straight seasons. He contests 22.4 shots per 100 possessions, a significantly higher involvement rate than Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards, Jaylen Brown, and LeBron James this season. His defensive rebound percentage sits near 19.5 percent, elite for a guard and nearly double that of Jalen Brunson. He produces 2.9 stops per 100 possessions and averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Advanced metrics complicate the lazy narrative. His Defensive Estimated Plus Minus hovers around minus 0.6, closer to neutral than liability. His overall Defensive Plus Minus sits near plus 4.0, ahead of multiple guards who rarely receive defensive scrutiny. Comparatively, some defensive data suggest he has been statistically more active and impactful this season than Curry and Brunson, and in certain volume categories, even Edwards and Brown.

Yet the criticism has grown louder.

Max Kellerman recently ripped Doncic, arguing that his offensive dominance has ‘stunted his development’ and that he complains to officials instead of getting back on defense. Charles Barkley added fuel, suggesting Luka is no longer an MVP-level presence because of the other side of the ball. A former NBA coach went further, warning that teammates may eventually tire of the ball dominance and defensive double standards if accountability does not match usage.

Those critiques are not entirely baseless. Doncic leads the league in turnovers at 4.1 per game. His complaints to officials have visibly hurt the transition defense at times. His individual defensive rating sits around 115, which mirrors the Lakers’ team defensive struggles. Effort fluctuates, and engagement is not always consistent.

Bird built his defensive reputation as a roaming disruptor. He made three All-Defensive teams and frequently operated as a free safety, reading passing lanes rather than locking down the quickest perimeter scorer. Jokic, meanwhile, has quietly become one of the most analytically productive defenders in the league despite limited athletic tools. He leads or ranks near the top in defensive box plus minus regularly, thriving through positioning and anticipation rather than speed.

The statistical gap between Doncic and those players is real but not insurmountable. Jokic owns a career defensive box plus minus of 3.0 while Bird finished at 1.8. Doncic currently sits at 1.1. In terms of individual defensive rating, Luka is around 111 for his career, while Bird posted 101, and Jokic sits at 108.

The difference is not just numbers. It is consistency and buy-in.

Doncic’s 6-foot-8, 230-pound frame gives him natural physical advantages at the guard position. When engaged, he can switch onto wings and absorb contact. His rebounding rate supports that physical profile. What hurts him is transition effort, occasional ball watching, and prolonged complaints to officials that leave his team vulnerable on the other end.

Simmons also acknowledged that roster context matters. Dallas built a Finals team in 2024 by surrounding Doncic with athletic wing defenders and rim protection behind him. That structure allowed Luka to gamble more and focus on playmaking without being exposed constantly at the point of attack. The current Lakers roster, by contrast, features multiple high usage players and limited perimeter stoppers, making every defensive lapse more visible.

The broader debate is not whether Doncic is an elite defender, which he is not. The debate is whether he is incapable of becoming impactful. Simmons believes he is capable if he studies the Bird and Jokic blueprint.

Impact does not always require speed. It requires awareness, positioning, and commitment. Bird did not chase blocks. Jokic does not lock down guards. They disrupt through anticipation.

Doncic already reads offensive coverages like a grandmaster. The question is whether he chooses to apply that same focus defensively. If he does, the comparison may not sound so far-fetched.

For now, the tools exist. Whether they translate into consistent defensive value depends on Luka himself.