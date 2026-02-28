Charles Barkley Roasts Chet Holmgren Walking Around Chest Free On National TV

The Oklahoma City Thunder secured one of their most impressive wins of the season Friday night, defeating the Denver Nuggets 127-121 in overtime behind 36 points from Shai Gilgeous Alexander. The reigning MVP returned from a nine-game absence due to an abdominal strain and delivered immediately, helping OKC improve to 46- 15 in a game that featured physical defense, late-game tension, and a fourth-quarter altercation involving Nikola Jokic and Lu Dort.

Yet while the Thunder celebrated a statement victory on national television, one unexpected moment stole the spotlight inside the studio.

During the postgame segment on Inside the NBA, Alex Caruso was breaking down the win when Chet Holmgren casually walked behind him shirtless. The seven-footer, fresh off a 15-point, 21-rebound, three-block performance in 38 minutes, appeared completely unaware that he had just wandered into the background of a live broadcast without a shirt.

That was all Charles Barkley needed.

“Alex, number one. Tell Chet to put a shirt on. His body not good enough to be walking around chest free.”

Caruso immediately played along.

“That’s a bad look. That’s a bad look.”

Barkley doubled down.

“That’s a bad look. Not gonna lie.”

Charles Barkley ROASTED Chet Holmgren for walking around shirtless 😭 “Tell Chet to put a shirt on. His body not good enough to be walking around chest free.” pic.twitter.com/w5CfpX0h9e — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) February 28, 2026

The exchange quickly went viral, adding comic relief to what had been one of the most intense regular-season games of the year. Holmgren’s stat line itself was no joke. Battling Denver’s size, including Jokic, he controlled the glass with 21 rebounds and provided interior resistance in overtime when Gilgeous Alexander remained on the bench due to minute management. Oklahoma City won the extra period 20-14, executing efficiently and knocking down free throws under pressure.

Holmgren has been central to OKC’s defensive identity this season. His length, rim protection, and mobility allow the Thunder to switch more aggressively on the perimeter while still protecting the paint. Against Denver, he altered drives, contested without fouling, and showed composure in a playoff-type atmosphere.

Still, none of that stopped Barkley from turning the moment into a classic Inside the NBA roast.

The humor reflects part of Holmgren’s unique NBA profile. At 7-feet-1 with a slender frame, he has long faced questions about durability and strength dating back to his draft process. While he has added muscle since entering the league, he remains one of the leaner starting centers in the NBA, making Barkley’s joke predictable fodder for studio television.

For Oklahoma City, though, the bigger takeaway was resilience. The Thunder trailed by as many as 16 points and were down 59-50 at halftime as Denver shot 11 of 20 from three-point range in the first half. Gilgeous Alexander scored 14 in the third quarter to spark the rally before tensions boiled over in the fourth when Dort was ejected after a flagrant foul on Jokic.

The game was tied at 107 at the end of regulation. In overtime, OKC executed sharply, went 10 for 10 from the free throw line, and closed out a contender without their MVP on the floor.

Holmgren’s shirtless cameo may have drawn laughter, but his impact was serious. On a night defined by superstar performances and heated exchanges, the Thunder’s young core once again proved it belongs on the biggest stages. Barkley may not approve of the wardrobe choice, but Oklahoma City will gladly take the win.