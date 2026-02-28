Thunder Player Ratings: SGA Outduels Jokic In Instant Regular-Season Classic That Went To Overtime

The regular season doesn’t always deliver playoff-level drama, but this one absolutely did. In a game that felt like it belonged in late May rather than February, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets traded haymakers for nearly three full hours before Oklahoma City escaped with a 127-121 overtime win.

It was physical, emotional, ugly, and filled with superstar brilliance. Every possession down the stretch carried weight. Every mistake felt amplified. And when the dust settled, it was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander standing tallest after outdueling Nikola Jokic in what will go down as one of the best regular-season battles of the year.

Denver controlled long stretches early, leaning on Jokic’s orchestration and Jamal Murray’s shot-making to build rhythm. But Oklahoma City never unraveled. They stayed within striking distance, defended with force, and trusted their depth.

Once overtime hit, the Thunder looked fresher, sharper, and more composed. Defensive stops turned into transition buckets, and SGA’s relentless rim pressure finally broke the game open. This wasn’t just a win; it was a statement that OKC can go toe-to-toe with the defending champs and finish the job.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: A+

Game Stats: 36 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 12-29 FG, 0-3 3PT, 12-13 FT, 34 MIN

This was a superstar performance in every sense. Even without the three-ball falling, Shai controlled the game through sheer will and precision. He lived at the free-throw line, punished mismatches, and never forced the action despite heavy defensive attention. What stood out most was his poise late — no rushed possessions, no careless turnovers, just calculated attacks. Going head-to-head with Jokic in overtime, Shai dictated tempo and made the right reads repeatedly. When the Thunder needed stability, he was their compass.

Chet Holmgren: A+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 21 REB, 3 AST, 3 BLK, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 5-8 FG, 1-2 3PT, 4-6 FT, 38 MIN

Holmgren’s impact went far beyond scoring. Twenty-one rebounds in a game of this magnitude is no small feat, especially against Denver’s size. He battled Jokic all night, contested shots without fouling, and altered countless drives. Offensively, he picked his spots wisely and didn’t try to outshine the moment. His rim protection in overtime was pivotal; Denver clearly hesitated attacking the paint. This was maturity on display.

Alex Caruso: A+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 5-11 FG, 2-6 3PT, 28 MIN

Caruso brought energy and defensive disruption, as expected. Offensively, it was streaky, but he hit a couple shots that kept Denver honest. His steals helped fuel transition runs that shifted momentum in the third quarter.

Isaiah Hartenstein: B+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 0 TOV, 4-6 FG, 1-2 FT, 25 MIN

Hartenstein gave OKC a steady interior presence and some underrated playmaking. Five assists from your center in a tight game like this speaks volumes. He moved the ball quickly, set hard screens, and made Jokic work defensively. His zero turnovers were crucial in a game decided by details. Not flashy, just effective.

Cason Wallace: B+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 4 TOV, 3-10 FG, 0-3 3PT, 4-4 FT, 36 MIN

Wallace had a mixed night. The defensive instincts were there; two blocks from a guard is impressive, but the turnovers and missed perimeter shots hurt. He looked slightly sped up in crunch time. That said, he stayed aggressive and didn’t shrink from the moment, which matters in games like this.

Jaylin Williams: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 BLK, 4-7 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT, 26 MIN

Jaylin Williams had to play heavy minutes to space the floor when Hartenstein was on the bench, and he had an excellent game. Great shooting, strong defense, and fantastic ball-movement. Williams gave the Thunder exactly what they needed tonight.

Aaron Wiggins: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 6-8 FG, 2-3 3PT, 19 MIN

Luguentz Dort: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 3-7 FG, 2-6 3PT, 28 MIN

Lu Dort was exceptional, as always, on the defensive end and made some shots. The Thunder rely on him to smother the ball-handlers, and he did just that tonight, up until his apparent “cheap shot” against Nikola Jokic, which got him ejected. Looking back, his flagrant foul and ejection got the crowd firmly behind the Thunder, and that might have been the start of rampant clutch performances.

Isaiah Joe: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 3-6 FG, 3-5 3PT, 23 MIN

Jared McCain: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1-7 FG, 0-3 3PT, 8 MIN

