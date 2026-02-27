Lakers Player Ratings: Doncic Masterclass Not Enough Against Suns As They Lose 3rd Straight Game

After clawing back behind a brilliant performance from Luka Doncic, the Lakers found themselves in a position to escape with a much-needed win. Instead, it was Royce O’Neale who delivered the dagger, drilling a cold-blooded game-winner in the closing seconds to seal it for the Phoenix Suns. The shot silenced the building and capped off a night where Los Angeles simply couldn’t string together enough stops.

Despite shooting over 50 percent from the field and getting a masterclass from Doncic, the Lakers were undone by Phoenix’s three-point volume and late-game execution. Now, with their third straight loss, questions about consistency and closing games are starting to grow louder.

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 41 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 12-21 FG, 6-11 3PT, 11-12 FT, 39 MIN

Doncic was spectacular. Every time Phoenix threatened to pull away, he answered with a tough shot or a perfectly timed playmaking read. The step-backs were falling, the drives were controlled, and he looked completely comfortable operating in traffic. He did everything you ask from a franchise centerpiece – scoring efficiently, creating for others, and keeping the Lakers afloat. The loss isn’t on him.

LeBron James: B-

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 1 TOV, 7-16 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-2 FT, 35 MIN

LeBron James‘ playmaking was solid, but it appeared that the Lakers could have used a more “head-down, go through the defense, and score” mentality approach from him in this game. He appeared more selective than normal, and while the control from him in splitting the defenders was appreciated, it led to a few more opportunities being missed. He had a few highlights, but was never a dominant scorer.

Marcus Smart: B-

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 4-8 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-4 FT, 31 MIN

Smart brought the edge you expect – knocking down open looks and competing defensively. He wasn’t spectacular, but he was steady. His shot selection was controlled, and he avoided forcing the offense. A dependable performance, even if it didn’t swing the game.

Jake LaRavia: B-

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3-6 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-4 FT, 28 MIN

Little by little, LaRavia has firmed up his standing with the Lakers by solid performances off the bench. He has a decent all-around offensive game, remains solid defensively, stepped up when called, and also scored decently at the charity stripe.

Jaxson Hayes: B-

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 2-3 FG, 2-2 FT, 21 MIN

Hayes made his presence felt inside. He protected the rim, controlled the glass, and converted the chances he got. His energy stood out, especially compared to the starters’ interior production. Efficient and impactful in his role.

Luke Kennard: B-

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 STL, 4-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 21 MIN

Kennard provided spacing & knocked down a few important mid-range looks. He didn’t have a huge scoring burst, but he played within himself & kept the offense moving. A quiet, competent contribution.

Austin Reaves: C+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 4 TOV, 5-12 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, 36 MIN

Austin Reaves was active and made some important shots, but the turnovers disrupted the flow at important moments. He was aggressive attacking the closeout and even tried on the defensive end, but a couple of bad decisions stalled the possession. There were a lot of things going on in this game, and he showed some good things, but the bad really hurt him.

Deandre Ayton: D

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 4 REB, 1 STL, 1-3 FG, 23 MIN

Ayton really didn’t do much here. His lack of touches, along with no offensive aggression, means Ayton will be lost in the game and disappear for long stretches. The Lakers needed someone to be present in the paint. His few boards really didn’t do much to change the game.

Jarred Vanderbilt: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 1 TOV, 6 MIN

Vanderbilt didn’t get much of a chance to play, and didn’t play long enough to do much in the game. He attempted to play with some defensive intensity, but in such a short time, there’s no way any sort of rhythm developed.