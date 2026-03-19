Alperen Sengun Fires A Shot At Lakers; Says They Got Lucky Despite Luka Doncic’s Masterclass

Alperen Sengun says the Lakers won because they got lucky, ignores Luka Doncic's contributions of a 40-point masterclass.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Alperen Sengun Fires A Shot At Lakers; Says They Got Lucky Despite Luka Doncic's Masterclass
Credits: Imagn Images

The Lakers pulled off an exceptional 124-116 win tonight against the Rockets, courtesy of Luka Doncic and LeBron James combining for 70 points on an efficient night for the 41-year-old.

The Slovenian superstar finished the game with 40 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds, just one rebound short of a 40-point triple-double. He shot 12-25 from the floor (48.0 FG%) and 7-17 from beyond the arc (41.2 3P%).

Simultaneously, James ended up with 30 points, five rebounds, and two assists on an incredibly efficient night where he shot 13-14 from the field (92.9 FG%) and 2-2 from behind the three-point line (100.0 3P%).

Despite such stellar performance, Alperen Sengun, the Rockets’ All-Star, said the game boiled down to the Rockets’ last-minute decision to change defensive coverage and the Lakers getting lucky.

“I think they made some tough shots, and we kind of changed our coverage. It was kind of the first game that we did it, so [even though] I think we did a pretty good job, we just didn’t get lucky at the end of the game,” said Sengun in his initial comments about the game.

“Getting KD involved in the offense. In the first half, we couldn’t get him the ball. But in the second half, that’s why he’s here, he can score in any position we give him the ball,” Sengun further added on what the Rockets did right in the third quarter to come back from what was once a 13-point lead for the Lakers.

“They’re not going to let him score every time; they’re going to double him, triple-team him, so we’ve just got to make his job easier. Just get him the ball where he can score and is hard to double, and that’s what we did in the third quarter, where he scored 14 points or 16 or whatever.”

“They made a lot of threes today, I think. Tough threes at the end of the game, Rui made some b—–t threes. So it happens, sometimes you get lucky, they just made some tough shots, but we’ll be back next game,” concluded Sengun on what the Lakers did to win tonight.

This seemed like a shot at the Lakers’ performance tonight. The Turkish All-Star had 27 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in his first game back since being sidelined for two games due to back spasm issues.

He shot 10-15 from the floor (66.0 FG%) and was the key difference in making this game a lot more competitive than their last loss to the Lakers.

But saying that the Lakers won the game due to some “b——t” threes and getting lucky may not leave a good taste in the Lakers’ fans’ mouths. The two sides could potentially meet in the playoffs now as the Lakers have improved to 44-25 following tonight’s win.

They are now 1.5 games ahead of the Timberwolves (43-27), who are in fourth, and 2.5 games ahead of the Rockets (41-27) and the Nuggets (42-28). Therefore, the two teams could realistically face off in the playoffs with less than 15 games left for each team.

While Sengun did not directly address Doncic or James’ performance, it will be interesting to see if the Lakers fire back at Alperen Sengun’s comments on or off the court.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Houston Rockets’ Kevin Durant (7) drives toward the basket as Los Angeles Lakers’ Luka Doncic (77) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Kevin Durant Feels Rockets Can Beat Lakers Even If Luka Doncic Drops 50 Or 60 Points
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like