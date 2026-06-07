Ranking 6 Dream Trade Targets For The Warriors, Including Giannis And LeBron

The Warriors are in a complicated roster spot after a 37-45 season and a 111-96 play-in loss to the Suns. Stephen Curry is still good enough to keep the door open, but the team around him clearly wasn’t close. The Warriors finished 10th in the West, ranked 18th in offense, 17th in defense, and 20th in net rating. That is not contender level. That is the middle.

That is why their offseason can’t be normal. A small bench signing or one more role player helps, but it probably doesn’t change the direction of the team. If the Warriors want to use what is left of Curry’s prime, they need to at least look at the biggest names that could shake loose.

Some targets are younger and cleaner, like Trey Murphy III or Lauri Markkanen. Others are pure star swings, like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. None of these trades would be easy. Some are barely realistic. But after a losing season and another play-in exit, the Warriors don’t have many boring answers left.

6. Trey Murphy III

Potential Trade Offer: Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, No. 11 pick, 2028 first-round pick

Trey Murphy III is the youngest and simplest fit here. He isn’t exactly a superstar, but he gives the Warriors a big wing who can shoot, run, defend, and play without needing the ball. Murphy put up 21.5 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 3.8 APG on 47.0% from the field. That is near All-Star production in a breakout season.

The Pelicans went 26-56 and finished 11th in the West, so they have no reason to move Murphy instead of their older players. But this package gives them two young rotation players, salary, and two strong first-round assets. The No. 11 pick is the main piece. Podziemski also gives them a cheap guard with playmaking and rebounding. Moody will be a question mark when he comes back from his scary injury, but he’s still a wing with size and shooting. Santos is the extra salary piece.

For the Warriors, Murphy would fit next to Stephen Curry better than most bigger names. He doesn’t need 20 shots. He spaces the floor, cuts, runs in transition, and guards wings. The Warriors need that type of player because their roster is too old and too slow around Curry. Murphy is not the biggest dream, but he may be the best non-superstar target.

5. Lauri Markkanen

Potential Trade Offer: Draymond Green, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, No. 11 pick, 2028 first-round pick

Lauri Markkanen is the best frontcourt scoring target outside the superstar tier. He gave the Jazz 26.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, and 2.1 APG on 47.7% from the field and 35.5% from three. That is the exact type of scoring size the Warriors don’t have.

The Jazz might have a big financial problem with Walker Kessler’s restricted free agency and Jaren Jackson’s arrival. Markkanen’s 2026-27 salary is $46.1 million, and even though the Jazz will become a competitive squad next season, his timeline and salary might open the door for a move away.

Green, Moody, and Podziemski almost match his number, and the picks give the Jazz even more future value. The No. 11 pick would be the main sell, because the Jazz need draft assets after making a big move for Jackson at the deadline.

The Warriors would lose Green, and that is a big defensive hit. Still, this is a basketball swing. Markkanen gives Curry a 7-foot scorer who can pop, attack closeouts, punish switches, and shoot over smaller defenders. The Warriors have needed a real frontcourt scorer for years. Markkanen fixes that without forcing Curry to play slower basketball.

4. Kevin Durant

Potential Trade Offer: Draymond Green, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, 2028 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick

Kevin Durant is older, but the fit is still obvious. He had 26.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 4.8 APG on 52.0% from the field and 41.3% from three. He is still one of the best shot-makers in the NBA. With Curry, that pairing becomes very hard to defend.

The Rockets went 52-30 and finished fifth in the West, but their early playoff elimination after the first Durant season, combined with the potential locker room troubles caused by his burner account accident, might sway the Rockets into a new perspective.

Durant’s 2026-27 salary is listed at $43.9 million, so Green, Moody, and Podziemski work as a salary structure. The Rockets would get two younger pieces and two first-round picks. Green also gives them defense and playoff experience, even if he is not a long-term piece.

For the Warriors, this would be about one more title push. Durant would give them half-court scoring, isolation offense, size at forward, and elite shooting next to Curry. The age risk is obvious. Durant is 37, Curry is 38, and Butler is 37. That is why he is not higher.

3. Kawhi Leonard

Potential Trade Offer: Jimmy Butler, No. 11 pick, 2028 first-round pick

Kawhi Leonard is the most dangerous risk on the board. His basketball level is still elite. He put up 27.9 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 3.6 APG on 50.5% from the field and 38.7% from three. He still gives scoring, defense, strength, mid-range shot creation, and playoff control.

The Clippers went 42-40 and finished ninth in the West. That makes this interesting, with rumors surrounding him and the Warriors since the trade deadline.

Leonard will earn $50.3 million in 2026-27. Butler makes $56.8 million, so the salary matching is easy. The Clippers would get an expiring star salary and two strong assets, as Butler will likely be sidelined through most of next season with an ACL injury. That is not ideal, but it is realistic if they decide to reset around younger pieces and more flexibility.

For the Warriors, Leonard would be a better pure fit than Butler. He shoots better, defends bigger wings, and gives Curry a true second shot creator. The problem is health. The Warriors already have an old core. Adding Kawhi means the ceiling goes up, but the injury risk also gets bigger.

2. LeBron James

Potential Trade Offer: Moses Moody, Gui Santos, 2028 second-round pick in a sign-and-trade

LeBron James is different because he will be an unrestricted free agent. This is not a normal trade target. The realistic path is a discount deal or a sign-and-trade if the Lakers want something back instead of losing him for nothing.

LeBron had 20.9 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 7.2 APG on 51.5% from the field. The Lakers went 53-29 and finished fourth in the West, so they don’t need to dump him. This only happens if LeBron chooses the Warriors. The offer should not be huge because the Lakers would have little leverage in that case. Moody, Santos, and a second-round pick is enough for a sign-and-trade if LeBron is taking a lower salary.

The Warriors fit is simple. LeBron would take pressure off Curry as a passer. He could run offense, attack mismatches, rebound, and create easier shots for shooters. He is 41, so this is not a long-term move. It is a one-year title push. Still, Curry and LeBron together would force every defense to make ugly choices.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Potential Trade Offer: Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, No. 11 pick, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best dream target by far. He had 27.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG, and 5.4 APG on 62.4% from the field. He also has a $58.5 million salary for 2026-27. That means Butler’s $56.8 million expiring contract is the easiest matching piece.

The Bucks went 32-50 and finished 11th in the East. That is the whole point. If Giannis doesn’t extend, the Bucks will be forced to move him. They would need salary relief, young players, and picks. This package gives them all three. Butler is the salary piece, Moody and Podziemski are rotation pieces, and the picks are the main value.

For the Warriors, Giannis is the only target who changes the whole team physically. He gives them rim pressure, free throws, transition offense, rebounding, paint defense, and a real interior force. Curry has never played with a downhill big like this. Giannis has never played with a shooter like Curry. That is why he is No. 1.