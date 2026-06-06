Giannis Antetokounmpo And Khris Middleton Could Reunite On Miami Heat This Summer

Miami Heat could pursue Khris Middleton if they land Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the game against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Winds of change are approaching in Miami, and the Heat are on the verge of some major decisions. With Bam Adebayo, they have a star to build around, but many fans are eager to see them make a move for one of the NBA’s top-tier superstars.

Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is, arguably, the biggest name available, but his acquisition could lead to further blockbuster additions for the Heat. Specifically, Khris Middleton has been identified as a potential trade target if Giannis joins the team. As noted by NBA insider Ethan Skolnick on the ‘Five on the Floor’ podcast, he makes a perfect fit for their culture and system.

“I’ll just say this. I think there are a lot of guys who will slip to the minimum. I think one guy, for instance, I think you can just guarantee Khris Middleton is going to be here,” said Skolnick. “He is exactly the type of player the Heat add towards the end of their career.”

As a classy and prestigious organization, the Miami Heat are always open to taking on experienced, aging veterans. More than any other team, they bring out the most in them, thanks to a culture that rewards experience, wisdom, and a team-first mentality. It’s why guys like Udonis Haslem were treasured for years, and why Khris Middleton might be able to find success in the last act of his career.

At 34, Khris (who was a buyout contender during the season) is set to enter unrestricted free agency this summer after his $33.2 million player option expires. The Mavericks were his third team in three seasons, and he posted his lowest scoring numbers since 2013, averaging 10.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.0 blocks per game on 40.4% shooting and 39.1% from three. Even so, Middleton has experience with Giannis that would make his impact especially valuable.

Together, they co-led the Bucks for years, even winning a championship in 2021. At his best, Middleton was providing a steady scoring hand, making his final All-Star team in 2022 with averages of 20.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.0 blocks per game on 40.4% shooting and 39.1% shooting from three.

Khris’ decline has been sharp since then, but there’s no reason to think he couldn’t still contribute beside his former teammate. With Bam Adebayo’s presence, he wouldn’t have to play a star role, but his scoring on the wing would be invaluable for a team that desperately needs floor spacing. Best of all, with his years of playing beside Giannis, Middleton would only enhance the chemistry and cohesion in the locker room.

So far, the Miami Heat have yet to make any significant trades, but Pat Riley isn’t expected to be silent for long. After another disappointing season, the pressure is on for him to make a move that will elevate his team to the next level. Whether that’s Giannis, LeBron James, or some other star, the Heat will be in hot pursuit of roster upgrades to put them back on the map in the East. Where Khris Middleton ends up is anyone’s guess, but it seems unlikely he’d be opposed to reuniting with his former championship teammate.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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