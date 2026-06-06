Jalen Brunson’s Camp Reportedly Laughed At Mavericks’ $55 Million Extension Offer

NBA insider reveals the reaction from Jalen Brunson's camp after low-ball extension offer from Mavericks.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 3, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) brings the ball up the court in the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson has been playing like the hero of the New York Knicks this season. After averaging 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 46.7% shooting and 36.9% shooting from three in 2025-26, he’s led his team to the NBA Finals, with just two more wins to go before winning the title.

For Brunson, it’s the ultimate validation of his career and proof that the Dallas Mavericks should never have traded him to begin with. He played in Dallas alongside Luka Doncic for four seasons and even helped take his team to the Finals in 2024. So when the Mavs tried to offer him a “disrespectful” offer, that’s when they knew it was time to move on.

“The Brunson camp basically laughed at them and said, ‘Uh, we’ll take our chances in free agency now, you guys had your chance.’  The Mavs still had the option at that point of picking up the phone and saying, ‘Jalen, we completely screwed this up, we are deeply sorry, we’ve disrespected you, we want to make this right, we’re going to offer you 150 over five.’ They could have even gone to $175 over five,” said Marc Stein. “They had the wherewithal to give Jalen Brunson a blow-away offer, and they didn’t do it.” ​

In an alternate world where the Mavericks kept Brunson, he and Doncic would have continued to grow and develop their games together. They might be in the Finals right now instead of the young San Antonio Spurs. At the very least, they’d be in a better position to re-tool the roster with a much better return package.

“If they re-signed him, they either could have kept him with Luka or their phone would have been ringing off the hook with trade offers and they would have had so much better optionality… losing Jalen Brunson for nothing when you combine that with how the Luka trade turned out, like I said, where I live there is a lot of pain when the Knicks are on television.”

Today, there’s no denying that giving up Brunson was a bad move for Dallas. While he wasn’t the most glamorous co-star for Luka, he was a reliable scorer who knew how to share the ball. On the Knicks, he’s showing how much value he could have had as a leader, clutch scorer, and secondary playmaker in the backcourt. Unfortunately, we’ll never get to find out for ourselves.

While many changes are expected in Dallas this summer, it’s too late to bring Jalen back. He’s as committed as it gets to the Knicks, and he’s about to be immortalized as a hero of the franchise. In one single run, he has made the Mavs look like fools for paying him his worth, but he’s not even thinking about that now. With so much at stake, Brunson is focused only on the present and what else he can do to lead his team to a title. Just like the Mavericks regret trading Luka, they regret letting Brunson go, and that decision is what ultimately got GM Nico Harrison fired.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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