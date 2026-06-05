Timberwolves Expected To Be Aggressive This Summer As Anthony Edwards Pressures Front Office

The Minnesota Timberwolves are not far removed from their second-round elimination this year. Against a young San Antonio Spurs team, they were outplayed and outmatched at nearly every turn, resulting in a defeat (4-2) that has the franchise reconsidering its future.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who spoke on ‘First Take’ this Friday, the directive comes from star guard Anthony Edwards, who has been pressuring the front office to upgrade the roster. Specifically, they’ll be on the hunt for a new co-star to help Edwards.

“Going forward, after this series, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ future is in question somewhat because of what Ant feels about the roster,” reported Windhorst. “And I wonder, if KAT was still there, he didn’t.”

As the star of the show and the face of the team, Anthony Edwards is the one who dictates the pace in Minnesota. His game is what the roster is built around, and his displeasure means that the Wolves need to make serious changes. It’s hard to know where to start, but you could argue they were in a better spot before trading Karl-Anthony Towns away.

The Timberwolves have been a team on the rise for years. Thanks to Anthony Edwards’ ascension, they transformed from Western Conference afterthoughts to regular playoff contenders. But before there was Julius Randle or Rudy Gobert, Edwards had Towns at his side, who the Wolves eventually traded away.

Now, Ant is stuck watching him make a run on the New York Knicks, where he’s playing a major role as the secondary scorer under Jalen Brunson in the Finals. After averaging 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 50.1% shooting and 36.8% shooting from three in the regular season, he proved that he can be a consistent and reliable scorer, and it’s something that the Timberwolves desperately needed.

As good as Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert have been, neither has been a suitable replacement for Towns so far, and it has put the team in a precarious situation. With another three years and $155 million on his contract, Edwards cannot just force his way out, but the Wolves are desperate to keep him happy.

That’s why we can expect some activity on the trade market this summer. Whether it’s a deal for Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Kyrie Irving, or a more modest target, the Timberwolves are going to consider all options as they approach a critical offseason. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but they are committed to doing everything they can to maximize their current title window. In the process, they can show Edwards they are serious about winning a title to secure his trust for years to come.

Ultimately, the Timberwolves fell short of their goals this season, but they still have a core that they believe in with Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Joan Beringer. If they play their cards right, there is a world where the Timberwolves are competing in the NBA Finals next year, just like Towns is doing with the Knicks. If not, the pressure will only tighten on Minnesota to build a roster that can compete with the best in the West.