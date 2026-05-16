Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, And Naz Reid Face Uncertain Futures As Timberwolves Make Room For Joan Beringer

Following a second-round playoff loss to the Spurs, it’s back to the drawing board for the Timberwolves, who have come up empty yet again in their quest to win a title.

This summer, while much is still unknown, Minnesota is one of several teams expected to make sweeping changes. What happens to head coach Chris Finch remains to be seen, but the roster will be altered in some form to better support Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, their plan also involves a bigger role for forward Joan Beringer, even if it means breaking up their prized veteran frontcourt to do it.

“They also have to make room in the rotation for promising young center Joan Beringer, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2025, who played only sparingly as a rookie,” wrote Krawcynzki. “The Wolves love his athleticism, shot-blocking instincts, and work ethic. Another season on the bench does not seem feasible, but the pathway to significant playing time likely resides in breaking up the three-man big rotation of Gobert, Randle, and Reid.”

At just 24 years old, there’s no question that Anthony Edwards is the future of Timberwolves basketball. Drafted first overall in 2020, he has proven his worth as a leading NBA star, and he’s coming off his best season yet with averages of 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 48.9% shooting and 39.9% shooting from three. For the Wolves, there’s no doubt that he’s the face of their franchise, but building a proper team around him has not been easy.

Jaden McDaniels is one of the few untouchables on the roster, and it’s clear why. With averages of 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 51.5% shooting and 41.2% shooting from three this season, he emerged as as key rotation player and his versatility on the wing has made a perfect fit next to Edwards’ offensive game. Most importantly, like Edwards, he has the “killer” mentality that pushed him to rise when the stakes are highest.

Finally, there’s Joan Beringer. With averages of 3.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0,3 assists, 0.2 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 66.3% shooting, his stats may look unimpressive on paper, but the Wolves believe he can thrive in a bigger role. In the 2025-26 campaign, he only averaged 7.9 minutes per game off the bench, and faith in his development could push the team to reshuffle its balance of power.

Specifically, it puts the futures of Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, and Naz Reid in jeopardy. While they might be experienced, the Timberwolves have other needs right now, and their presumed availability presents the perfect opportunity for competitors to make an offer.

Rudy Gobert

Gobert, 33, joined the Timberwolves in 2022. After an underwhelming nine-year tenure with the Utah Jazz, where he never advanced past the third round, the Timberwolves gave up a haul of assets (including four unprotected first-round picks) to land the then three-time Defensive Player of the Year. Ever since, Rudy has operated as a defensive anchor for the Timberwolves, helping them reach among the best defensive teams in basketball, averaging 12.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game on 66.7% shooting from the field.

With another two years and $74 million on his contract, any Gobert move will have to be a trade, and the Timberwolves could get a massive return for his services. Even now, the 7’1″ Frenchman is highly coveted for his impact in the paint, and that’s why teams like the Lakers, Celtics, or Pistons could take a look at adding him to shore up their defensive frontlines. The biggest question, however, is how much they’d be willing to give up for a guy who may be well past his prime.

Julius Randle

It wasn’t a great postseason for veteran power forward Julius Randle. There was a time when he was being tapped as the second offensive option for the Timberwolves, but he didn’t quite meet expectations in the first two rounds this year. In fact, over 12 playoff games, Randle averaged just 16.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 39.0% shooting (24.4% from three). For that reason, he’s considered the most likely Timberwolf on the move this summer.

With another two years and $68 million left on his contract, it remains to be seen which teams would have an interest in Randle, but he can still help a playoff team get closer to its goals. The Clippers stick out as one destination, especially if they can retain Kawhi Leonard. The Miami Heat could be another landing spot, given the potential for success with star Bam Adebayo. In exchange, while the return for Randle would be low, the Timberwolves could still get back some players who fit their system and (in turn) strengthen their depth at every position.

Naz Reid

The Timberwolves still seem to be on the fence regarding the fate of veteran center Naz Reid. He has proven to be a reliable big man over the years, happily accepting a bench role despite routinely being the most impactful player in games. But with a salary of roughly $25 million per year, Reid remains one of Minnesota’s most tradeable assets. If they want the best value possible in a potential trade, their best bet would be to flip Reid, who is coming off a career year in 2026 with averages of 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 45.6% shooting and 36.2% shooting from three.

At just 26, Reid is also younger than Gobert and Randle, which might make teams more inclined to give up young players and picks in a deal. As a scrappy, 6’9″ big man, the Timberwolves would prefer to keep Reid, but they cannot guarantee his immunity if they get the right offer. In fact, the big man has already been involved in trade rumors, with teams like the Lakers, Nets, and Pistons emerging as leading candidates. Time should prove their interest has not waned.