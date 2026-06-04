Austin Reaves Reportedly Unwilling To Take Discount To Stay With Lakers

Lakers guard Austin Reaves will demand max contract in upcoming free agency.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a critical offseason. Following a second-round playoff loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the need for major improvements has never been more apparent, but they have more pressing matters to consider than finding quality role players.

Guard Austin Reaves has reached the end of his contract after declining his $14.9 million player option, making him an unrestricted free agent. While all indications are that he wants to return to Los Angeles, it will only be so on his terms, for nothing less than the max.

“He bet on himself. He stands to make five years, $241 million from the Lakers if they offer him that deal. Based on what I understand, what I keep hearing: Austin wants the max. Is he willing to give the Lakers a hometown deal? I’m not so sure about that,” said Brand Turner of the LA Times. “Maybe he does, but his reps don’t want to.”

It’s no secret that Reaves would prefer to re-sign with the Lakers. It’s the only team he’s known across five years in the NBA, and every one has come with a notable improvement. This season (2025-26), he had a career year for the Purple and Gold with averages of 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 49.0% shooting and 36.0% shooting from three.

While injuries limited him to just 51 games, Reaves proved that he can handle being the second option behind Luka Doncic, earning the full trust of head coach JJ Redick. In the process, he dramatically increased his value as a player, well beyond the $13.9 million salary he’s owed in 2025-26

At this point, there is no denying that Reaves has outgrown his current NBA contract, but is he really worth a $240 million deal? Some would say he’s not, including former Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball. In his eyes, that kind of money is only for the tier one alpha stars, which Reaves is not. While he’s a brilliant scorer, Austin lacks the two-way skill set that would typically warrant such a huge extension.

If Reaves were to take a pay cut, even a small one, it would open up cap flexibility and make it easier for the Lakers to build a stronger roster. With needs at forward and center, there are a number of players who make ideal targets, but they must settle accounts with Austin, who has yet to make an All-Star team.

Nevertheless, with no alternatives, the Lakers might not have a choice but to concede on Reaves’ demands. Unless they can find a viable co-star for Doncic, they cannot afford to lose the team’s second-leading scorer. That’s not even counting LeBron James’ likely departure, which will leave a hole on the wing.

In the end, this summer could change everything for Los Angeles. Besides the return of Luka Doncic and JJ Redick, nothing is off the table, including a potential split with Austin Reaves. If they try to low-ball his offer in any way, it could push him to pursue other teams, which would put the Lakers in a very rough spot.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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