Arbitrator: Terry Rozier Must Forfeit Most Of His $26.6 Million NBA Salary For Alleged Role In Betting Scandal

Former Miami Heat guard, Terry Rozier, could be compelled to forfeit most of his $26.6 million salary for the 2025-26 season after his alleged involvement in the NBA betting scandal.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Jan 26, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) reacts after being called on a foul during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) reacts after being called on a foul during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Terry Rozier is stuck in litigation over his alleged involvement in the betting scandal that was unraveled in October, 2025 by the FBI. Subsequently, his contract with the Miami Heat came into question as they waived him in February due to his apparent involvement in the situation.

After an initial round of arbitration, it was ruled that the Heat must still pay Terry Rozier his full salary, earlier this year. But the league and the Heat immediately refused to make the payment and prompted a second round of arbitration.

Following Rozier’s pleading not guilty in the federal proceedings, the second round of arbitration has now reportedly ruled that Rozier was in violation of his contract with the Heat, which means he must forfeit his $26.6 million salary for 2025-26.

During a motion seeking to change the release conditions of Terry Rozier so that he can contact the Charlotte Hornets during free agency, it was revealed that, in late May, an arbitrator decided that, despite Rozier pleading not guilty in the proceedings, he violated his contract.

As a part of the terms of his release, Rozier was not allowed to contact anyone from the Heat or the Hornets, rendering him unable to play for the Heat at that time. Hence, the arbitrator ruled that his acceptance of these conditions for his release put him in violation of his agreement with the Heat, so he is not entitled to his salary for 2025-26 anymore.

Rozier’s attorney, Jim Trusty, asked in a court filing to remove both teams from the list of entities he could not contact during his release. While the court agreed to do so for the Heat, they declined for the Hornets.

“Under the current ruling of the arbitrator, an inability to play for or against the Charlotte Hornets would constitute a ‘failure to perform services’ by Mr. Rozier and substantially diminish or eliminate any chance of being contracted by an NBA team,” Trusty argued in the filing.

In October, Rozier entered a not guilty plea to charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Additional charges, including conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and sports bribery, were filed by federal prosecutors last week.

A federal grand jury in Brooklyn returned the superseding indictment, which claims that Rozier accepted a $100,000 bribe in exchange for informing a group of bettors about his intention to leave a game early in March 2023 due to an injury sustained while playing for the Hornets.

According to Trusty, Rozier will enter a not guilty plea when he is arraigned on the new charges next week.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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