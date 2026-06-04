AJ Dybantsa Confirms He Will Be Top Pick As He Looks Ahead To Rookie Year

The 2026 NBA Draft is on the horizon, and now is the time when prospects gear up to have their names called on the big day. For young prospect AJ Dybantsa out of BYU, while he can’t control the future, he can control his approach as the guy projected to go first overall.

When asked directly if he’ll be picked first this year, he didn’t hesitate to confirm that his future is in D.C. Besides having the first pick, the Wizards also have a stacked roster loaded with young players and veterans, including Trae Young and Anthony Davis.

“The max you can get [100%],” said Dybantsa on his confidence in going first overall. “It’s two All-Stars right there. Learning from two All-Stars in my rookie year would be super exciting. Gathering that knowledge would be helpful for me.”

There’s been much debate this year on who will get drafted with the No. 1 pick. Initially, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson was favored to get drafted first, but questions about his work ethic and leadership habits have dropped his value significantly. There’s also Cameron Boozer from Duke, a 6’9″ forward with high IQ and game sense.

Out of anyone, though, AJ Dybantsa is the clear frontrunner for the top pick, and it seems he may already have a verbal commitment from the Wizards. As a 6’9″ forward with elite ball-handling, reliable scoring, and a long wing span, he has the build and the skillset to be a future star in the league. He led the nation in scoring with 25.5 points per game (along with 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game), the third-most points ever by a Division I freshman (894).

On the surface, the Washington Wizards may not appear to be a desirable landing spot (especially for AJ, who wants to stay in Utah), but there are reasons to believe they could soon become a premium NBA franchise. Besides being located in the nation’s capital, the Wizards are still fresh off the acquisitions of Trae Young and Anthony Davis. This season, they will join young prospects like Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibay, and Tre Johnson to form a deep and highly skilled cast of players.

While we can’t expect much from Dybantsa in his first NBA season, he can accomplish great things with the Wizards. Along with the chance to learn from veterans like Trae and Davis, he’ll have plenty of space to develop his own game on a team with minimal expectations.

If not, the Wizards can always opt for alternatives. Whether it’s trading the pick or choosing someone else, no decision is set in stone, and Dybantsa’s future is not guaranteed. Even so, both he and the Wizards are preparing to unite, and it could be the start of a golden era for all involved.

With goals to be competitive in 2026-27, the Wizards intend to make some noise that will put them back on the map in the Eastern Conference. In the process, Dybantsa can use the team’s resources, experience, and knowledge to help expand his own game. Only time will tell how it plays out in the end, but the Wizards could be on the verge of greatness here if they play their cards right.