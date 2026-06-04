Exploring A Potential Trail Blazers Trade Package For Giannis Antetokounmpo: An Offer That Could Tempt The Bucks

The Giannis Antetokounmpo situation is now one of the biggest stories of the offseason. The Bucks still have the two-time MVP under contract, but the pressure is obvious. Antetokounmpo is owed around $58.5 million in 2026-27 and has a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28. If he doesn’t give the Bucks long-term confidence, the marriage might be over.

That is where the Trail Blazers become interesting. Chris Haynes reported that the Blazers have serious interest in Antetokounmpo and that he would consider them. Marc Stein and Jake Fischer also linked the Blazers to the race. It doesn’t mean a trade is close, and it doesn’t mean Antetokounmpo would choose them over every East team. But the idea isn’t random anymore.

The Blazers are not rebuilding now. They went 42-40, made the playoffs, have Deni Avdija coming off a major breakout All-Star season, and Damian Lillard is expected back for 2026-27 after spending 2025-26 recovering from his Achilles injury. A Lillard-Antetokounmpo reunion would be the selling point. The Bucks’ version didn’t get a good run because of injuries, but the basketball idea still makes sense.

If the Blazers want to be serious, the offer has to hurt.

Trade Proposal

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Jerami Grant, Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Yang Hansen, 2027 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick (via Magic), 2031 first-round pick

This is the kind of offer the Bucks would have to study. It gives them salary, young players, and three first-round picks. It also gives them different types of upside instead of only one main piece.

The salary side can work because Jerami Grant is owed $34.2 million in 2026-27, Scoot Henderson is at $13.6 million, Shaedon Sharpe is at $20.1 million, and Hansen is at $4.6 million. That is about $72.5 million in outgoing salary from the Blazers. With the Bucks potentially opening up plenty of cap space with other major trades, the Blazers are sending enough salary to make the structure possible.

The picks are important. The 2027 Blazers first-round pick gives the Bucks a near-term asset. The 2028 Magic first-round pick gives them another outside asset. The 2031 Blazers first-round pick gives them a long-range swing if the Antetokounmpo-Lillard window gets old fast.

It is expensive, but that is the point. You don’t trade for Antetokounmpo with a soft offer.

Why The Blazers Would Do This

The Blazers would be making this trade because normal development is slow, and Antetokounmpo changes the timeline in one move. He is still a top-five physical force in the NBA. In 2025-26, he put up 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 62.4% from the field. Even at 31, that is elite superstar production.

The fit with Avdija is the first basketball reason. Avdija had a huge season, posting 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. He became more than a role forward. He became a real offensive engine. Put him next to Antetokounmpo, and the Blazers would have two big forwards who can grab the ball, run, pass, and attack mismatches.

That frontcourt would be difficult to defend. Antetokounmpo destroys the rim. Avdija attacks closeouts and creates from the wing. Toumani Camara stays as the main wing defender if he isn’t in the deal. Donovan Clingan protects the paint. The Blazers would suddenly have size, force, and defense around Lillard.

The Lillard part is the emotional and basketball hook. Lillard is expected to be healthy for 2026-27 after missing 2025-26. He is older, but he doesn’t need to be a 32-point version anymore if Antetokounmpo is there. He only needs to give them spacing, late-game shooting, and pick-and-roll gravity.

That is where the reunion becomes interesting. The Bucks tried the Lillard-Antetokounmpo pairing, but injuries and timing damaged the full version. With the Blazers, the roles would be clearer. Antetokounmpo would be the first option. Lillard would be the half-court shooter and closer. Avdija would be the secondary creator. That is a cleaner shape than asking Lillard to carry a whole offense at 36.

The Blazers also need a ceiling move. A 42-40 team with young talent can be fine, but fine doesn’t win the West. Antetokounmpo gives them a real reason to believe they can jump tiers right away.

Why The Bucks Could Be Tempted

The Bucks wouldn’t make this trade because Grant is the star piece. They would make it because the full package gives them a reset without starting from zero.

Sharpe is the main player, even in a season where he played only 50 games due to injuries, but still posted 20.2 points and 4.3 rebounds. He is only 23 and already on a four-year, $90.0 million extension. His 2026-27 salary starts at about $20.1 million. That number is manageable if the Bucks see him as a future 22-to-25 point scorer. He gives them athleticism, shot creation, and star upside.

Henderson is the second major young piece. His 2026-27 salary is $13.6 million, and he would still be under team control before restricted free agency. He had 14.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 2025-26 while shooting 41.8% from the field. The efficiency still isn’t where it needs to be, but he gives the Bucks a young guard with burst and self-creation.

Hansen is more of a project. He was the No. 16 pick in 2025 and had a rough rookie season, putting up 2.2 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.5 assists. That doesn’t sell the trade by itself. But he is 7-foot-1, 270 pounds, and only 21 for the 2026-27 season. In a reset, the Bucks can afford to develop him slowly.

Grant is the salary bridge and veteran wing. He had 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 2025-26 while shooting 45.3% from the field. His contract is heavy, with $34.2 million in 2026-27 and $36.4 million in 2027-28, but he gives the Bucks a playable veteran forward instead of dead money.

The picks make the offer serious. The 2027 first-round pick gives the Bucks something soon. The 2028 Magic first-round pick gives them a second asset outside the Blazers’ own record. The 2031 first-round pick is the big long-term bet. If Antetokounmpo, Lillard, and Avdija don’t hold up, that pick could become valuable.

That is the package logic. Sharpe is upside. Henderson is a guard swing. Hansen is a center project. Grant is salary and veteran scoring. Three first-round picks are the rebuild fuel.

Why This Is A Huge Risk For The Blazers

The risk is obvious. The Blazers would be emptying a lot of their young base for a 31-year-old superstar with only one guaranteed year left before the player option. Antetokounmpo doesn’t have a no-trade clause, but his long-term commitment still controls the market. If he doesn’t want to stay, the Blazers shouldn’t do this.

The roster would also lose guard depth. Trading Sharpe and Henderson removes two young creators. Lillard would return from a major injury. Avdija would have more offensive responsibility. The Blazers would need cheap guards and shooting very fast.

The spacing also needs work. Antetokounmpo needs shooters. Lillard helps. Avdija can help. Camara has improved, but he isn’t a high-volume shooter. Clingan isn’t spacing the floor. The Blazers would need to find low-cost shooting after the trade.

Still, the upside is clear. A Lillard, Avdija, Antetokounmpo, Camara, and Clingan core has size, defense, transition force, and enough high-end creation to scare teams. It wouldn’t be perfect, but it would be dangerous.

Why This Could Be The Best Blazers Offer

The Bucks will ask for everything if they ever trade Antetokounmpo. That is normal. But the Blazers shouldn’t include Avdija. He is the exact player who makes the trade worth doing. If the Blazers trade him too, Antetokounmpo lands on a weaker roster, and the whole point gets thrown out of the window.

That is why this package is the line. Grant, Henderson, Sharpe, Hansen, and three first-round picks is painful enough to be serious. It keeps Avdija, Lillard, Camara, and Clingan. It gives the Blazers a real team after the deal, not only one superstar and empty salary.

For the Bucks, it is not the perfect Antetokounmpo return. No package is perfect when the player is this good. But it gives them four players, three first-round picks, and two young guards with real value. If Antetokounmpo doesn’t want to extend, that is the type of offer that can start a serious conversation.

The final answer depends on one thing: commitment. If Antetokounmpo is open to the Blazers beyond one year, they should be aggressive. A healthy Lillard, a prime Avdija, and Antetokounmpo is too strong to ignore.

If he isn’t open to staying, the Blazers should walk away.

But as a pure offer, this is not weak. It has salary, youth, picks, and a clear reason for both teams. That is why it could tempt the Bucks if the Antetokounmpo era finally reaches the trade stage.