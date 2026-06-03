NBA Trade Idea: Lakers Send Jarred Vanderbilt And No. 25 Pick To Bulls For Three Second-Round Picks

The Lakers have more than one way to use the No. 25 pick this summer. In our previous Lakers trade idea, the Nets were the bigger second-round pick target because they own No. 33 and No. 43 in the 2026 NBA Draft. That kind of deal would give the Lakers more draft volume and a stronger chance to add cheap rotation talent.

The Bulls can be another option, but the structure is different. The Bulls own No. 38 and No. 56, and they also have several future second-round picks. So the better version of this trade would be the Lakers moving down from No. 25 to No. 38 while sending out Jarred Vanderbilt’s $12.4 million salary.

That is the main point for the Lakers. They finished 53-29 and still have Luka Doncic, with LeBron James and Austin Reaves likely to remain on the team as the main offensive core. They don’t need to treat No. 25 like a sacred pick if it can help them create more roster flexibility. Vanderbilt is still useful as a defender and rebounder, but his role isn’t easy next to stars who need more shooting around them.

For the Bulls, this is a rebuilding bet. They already own No. 4 and No. 15, so adding No. 25 gives them three first-round picks in the same draft. Vanderbilt gives them a defensive forward who can help a bad defense without taking shots away from the young core.

Trade Proposal

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: No. 38 pick, 2027 Cavaliers second-round pick, 2029 second-round pick (least favorable of Pistons, Bucks, and Knicks)

Chicago Bulls Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, No. 25 pick

This is not a star trade. It is an asset and salary trade. The Lakers would move down 13 spots in the draft, add two future second-round picks, and remove Vanderbilt’s $12.4 million salary for 2026-27. The Bulls would turn No. 38 and two future seconds into No. 25, while also taking a defensive forward who still fits their timeline better than he fits the Lakers’ current roster.

The two future picks make sense because the Bulls have enough second-round inventory. They own the Cavaliers’ 2027 second-round pick, and they also own the least favorable 2029 second-round pick from the Pistons, Bucks, and Knicks. Those picks aren’t premium assets, but they are useful trade currency for a Lakers team that needs cheap contracts and future flexibility.

Why The Lakers Do This

The Lakers’ biggest reason is financial. Vanderbilt is scheduled to make $12.4 million in 2026-27 and $13.3 million in 2027-28. That isn’t a giant contract, but it is still key money for an injury-prone player who averaged only 4.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 17.4 minutes per game this season. He shot 47.1% from the field, but only 29.3% from three. That is the issue.

Vanderbilt can defend. He can rebound. He can pressure wings. But the Lakers need more shooting around Doncic and LeBron. That is the part that makes his roster fit harder. Doncic led the league with 33.5 points per game and also gave the Lakers 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists. When he is the main engine, spacing has to be a priority. A forward who defenders ignore from three becomes a playoff problem.

Moving from No. 25 to No. 38 isn’t a tiny drop, but it also isn’t a full surrender of draft value. The Lakers would still pick in the early second round, where contracts are cheaper and more flexible. They would also add two future second-round picks, which can be useful in later trades. For a team trying to build around Doncic without killing long-term flexibility, that has value.

This deal would also give the Lakers a path to operate with more room in free agency or trades. If they move Vanderbilt without taking back salary, they reduce guaranteed money and open more options. The exact cap result depends on LeBron’s future, Austin Reaves’ situation, player options, and cap holds, but the basic idea is simple: less salary, more picks, more flexibility.

The Lakers shouldn’t do this if they love a player at No. 25. But if their board looks flat from No. 25 to No. 38, this is the kind of move that makes sense.

Why The Bulls Do This

The Bulls should look at this because No. 25 gives them another first-round swing in a draft where they already have good volume. They own No. 4 and No. 15, and this trade would give them No. 25 as well. That is three first-round picks. For a team in a rebuild, that is a strong draft-night setup.

The Bulls also have enough second-round picks to spend. They own No. 38 and No. 56 in this draft, plus future seconds from the Cavaliers and the least favorable of Pistons/Bucks/Knicks in 2029. Giving up No. 38 and two future seconds hurts a little, but not enough to block a move up to No. 25. First-round picks usually carry more value because of contract control and team options.

Vanderbilt also fits the Bulls’ roster direction better than he fits the Lakers. The Bulls don’t need him to stand in the corner and help stars win playoff games right now. They can use him as a defensive forward who takes hard matchups, rebounds, and gives structure to young lineups. His shooting is still the problem, but rebuilding teams can live with one non-shooting defender more than a contender can.

The Bulls were not a good defensive team, and Vanderbilt at least gives them a specific skill. He had 0.8 steals in only 17.4 minutes per game this season, and his career value has always been about activity, size, and defensive coverage. He isn’t a scorer, but the Bulls wouldn’t trade for him to score. They would trade for him to defend forwards, run the floor, and help stabilize lineups with younger players.

The salary also isn’t impossible. Vanderbilt’s $12.4 million for 2026-27 and $13.3 million for 2027-28 gives the Bulls a mid-sized contract. That can be useful later. If he plays well, he is a rotation defender. If he doesn’t become part of the long-term group, that salary can be used in another trade.

The main reason is still the pick jump. Going from No. 38 to No. 25 can be important if the Bulls see a player they like slipping late in the first round. At No. 25, they can target a wing, big, or older college player with a better chance to become a rotation piece. At No. 38, the board is more unstable.

Final Verdict

This trade is better for the Lakers if they are focused on flexibility. They lose No. 25, but they still get No. 38 and two future second-round picks. More important, they move Vanderbilt’s salary without taking money back.

For the Bulls, the price is fair if they value another first-round pick more than second-round depth. They would still have No. 4, No. 15, No. 25, and No. 56 in the 2026 NBA Draft. That is a lot of draft control for one night.

The Lakers should prefer the Nets deal if they can get No. 33, No. 43, and more future seconds. But if that path isn’t there, this Bulls idea gives them another version of the same plan: move down, add picks, and open more money for the rest of the summer.