Gilbert Arenas Says Wizards Should Trade Anthony Davis And Trae Young If They Draft AJ Dybantsa

AJ Dybantsa is widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. But if former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas were running the Washington Wizards, he believes the franchise should go all in on the teenager from day one, even if it means moving established stars such as Anthony Davis and Trae Young.

During a recent episode of the No Chill Gil podcast, Arenas explained why he would immediately hand the franchise keys to Dybantsa if Washington lands the top pick.

Gilbert Arenas: “If you’re going to be on the Wizards, then I’m trading everybody. The reason I say that is, you are the number one pick, and you have the personality. You are a star. And since you are the star, I need you to take over instantly. So, I don’t need any other ex-stars or anybody who wants to still be a star there. So, I need full spotlight. I’m just saying, I need full spotlight on you.”

AJ Dybantsa: “I’m not supporting anything Gil’s saying. Social media, the X people, do not cut out when he says this. These are his words.”

Gilbert Arenas: “This is me. I am the GM and I have you coming in. AJ, if you don’t know, this is your team. You are the future of this team. I need you to accelerate. I need you to be moving at a higher rate by year two and three. So, I need to give you the keys today.”

AJ Dybantsa: “So, you don’t want me with any vets?”

Gilbert Arenas: “There’s two different vets. A vet that still is a star is not a vet. That’s competition, in a sense. A vet means he’s done. He’s done. He doesn’t have the spotlight no more. So, he’s in mentor mode. That’s different.”

“If someone is still trying to turn it on and still trying to get his thing on, that’s just competition. And he doesn’t want to give the keys over to you because he still wants them. So, I got to have that conversation. Like, where you at in your career? You still think you’re the man? Because if you still think you’re the man, you’re gone.”

“If you’re here to build, he’s option one. That means he gets the ball. He does this. I’m going to do it just like LeBron. How they did to LeBron. Y’all are competition, get out. We need some people who are willing to be here, who are willing to see him go through it, and that’s how that’s going to be.”

“My coach did it for me in high school. Think about Cooper Flagg this year. With AD on the team, it was different. If Kyrie was there, it’s their team and you’re young. So, if Kyrie’s there, what happens? Kyrie’s doing what Kyrie does. He’s not the number one option.”

“Cooper’s not the number one option. He’ll be option two. He’ll be option three behind AD. It would have been AD, Kyrie. They’re trying to win. So, you have to fit in more. We’re going to spot-find you. But AD goes down. Kyrie’s not there. Now, Cooper, you take over. Do you. So now, next year coming back, he has a whole bunch of attributes.”

His comments are particularly interesting considering the Wizards currently feature two high-profile stars in Trae Young and Anthony Davis. Arenas’ view is that keeping either player would slow Dybantsa’s development because the offense would naturally flow through established veterans rather than the rookie. To support his point, Arenas referenced Cooper Flagg’s rookie season in Dallas.

Dybantsa enters the draft with massive expectations. During his lone season at BYU, he started all 35 games and led Division I in scoring at 25.5 points per game. He also averaged 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 51.0% from the field.

His stock only rose further during the pre-draft process. Dybantsa impressed scouts at the NBA Draft Combine and remains the overwhelming favorite to be selected first overall.

Recent reports have also linked him heavily to the Utah Jazz. Several reports suggest Dybantsa would be open to remaining in Utah after starring at BYU, while the Jazz have reportedly explored aggressive trade scenarios to move into position for the top pick.

Dybantsa even recently joked about taking Trae Young’s No. 3 jersey if he ends up in Washington.

Whether the Wizards agree with Arenas’ philosophy remains to be seen. What is clear is that many around the league view Dybantsa as a franchise-changing talent. The debate now centers on whether a team should build around him slowly or immediately clear the runway and let him become the face of the franchise from day one.