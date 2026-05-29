Anthony Davis Reportedly Dropping Hints About Potential Wizards Exit

NBA superstar Anthony Davis will be going into his 15th NBA season next October, but it’s anyone’s guess what jersey he’ll be wearing by opening night.

Publicly, the NBA champion has expressed nothing but loyalty to the Washington Wizards, but there’s reason to believe that he might actually be looking for the way out. According to the latest intel from league insider Sean Deveney, he’s been dropping “subtle” hints that he’d prefer not to stick around.

“He has yet to play a single game for the Wizards and has played just 71 games in two seasons, but he already is dropping not-subtle hints that he wants out,” wrote Heavy’s Sean Deveney. “He might have to wait, though. The Wizards want him on the floor, rebuilding his value before they trade him.”

Davis, 33, was traded to the Wizards back in February in a trade for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Marvin Bagley III, Tyus Jones, a 2026 first-round pick, a protected 2030 first-round pick, and three future second-round picks. It was a move that nobody saw coming at the time, and especially so for Davis, who had just been traded to the Mavericks a year earlier.

As a 13-year veteran, AD is at the tail end of his prime, and he’s approaching that dreaded athletic decline. Even so, he’s still someone who could help many teams as a 6’10” big man who can score, rebound, and defend at a high level. In 2025-26, he averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game on 50.6% shooting and 27.0% shooting from three.

With Trae Young and young players like Alex Sarr, the Wizards believe they have a path to East contention for the first time since the John Wall era, and they are eager to see it in action. The only problem is, Davis isn’t entirely sold on their status. To go from L.A. to Dallas and then D.C. must feel like whiplash for the NBA big man, and it’s only created more uncertainty about his future.

At this stage of his career, AD just doesn’t have the patience to put up with a rebuild project, and that’s what the Wizards will be with so many young players and inexperienced prospects to develop. That’s why Davis would prefer to be with a more established team, like the Houston Rockets. With a teammate like Kevin Durant, he could feel comfortable in the lineup as the two work together to bring a championship to the city. Other potential landing spots include the Warriors, Pistons, and Bulls.

Of course, before the Wizards can trade Davis, they have to build up his value. With such an extensive injury history, there are few teams willing to risk trading for him, and even fewer who are willing to offer a lucrative package. That means we could see the elite big man play for many months on the Wizards before he dons a new jersey.

What happens after that is anyone’s guess, but the Wizards have full control. With another two years and $120 million on his contract, Davis is at the mercy of the trade market, and that means he won’t be moved unless the Wizards find a nice package in return.