“Be A Temu Parachute Tester” – Ty Lawson Shares Wild List Of Things He’d Rather Do Than Be A Thunder Fan

Former NBA guard Ty Lawson likes the Thunder's players but hates the fans.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Washington Wizards guard Ty Lawson (4) looks on during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors, in Washington. Less than three weeks ago, Lawson was playing professional basketball in China. Nowadays, he's been one of the first subs off the bench for the Washington Wizards in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the No. 1 seed Toronto Raptors (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Credit: Nick Wass/Associated Press

For years, we had never seen anything quite like Vernon Maxwell’s hatred toward Utah Jazz fans, but he might have some competition now. Former NBA player Ty Lawson went on a wild rant about Oklahoma City Thunder fans on X on Thursday.

“4 things I’d rather do than be a Thunder fan:

1. Play hide and go seek w/ Jeffery Dahmer in an abandoned Chucky Cheese

2. Be a Temu parachute tester

3 Stick my D&@k In a blender

4. Lick a port-o-potty toilet seat at Coachella

Yall are some Losers.”

That was dark, especially the first point. Jeffrey Dahmer was, of course, a serial killer. Even Maxwell probably wouldn’t go this far with Jazz fans.

Lawson admitted he crossed the line a bit. He also clarified that he actually likes the Thunder players, but can’t stand the fans. They have apparently been getting on his nerves with some crazy talk the last few days.

Well, a post like that certainly wasn’t going to stop Thunder fans from going at Lawson. Some of them seemingly mocked the 38-year-old by claiming they don’t even know who he is, and he felt the need to remind them of something.

“I hit a game winner on the Thunder then Bernie’d on yall lol on ESPN lol.. and yall saying yall don’t know who I am!!! FOH!!!”

Lawson was referring to a game-winner he hit for the Denver Nuggets against the Thunder on March 1, 2013.

Lawson, the 18th pick of the 2009 NBA Draft, certainly wasn’t some no-name. He even got an MVP vote in this 2012-13 NBA season.

Lawson’s best years in the NBA did come with the Nuggets. He averaged a respectable 14.2 points and 6.6 assists per game in six seasons with the franchise. Lawson’s career would go completely downhill after the Nuggets traded him away to the Houston Rockets in 2015, though. He struggled with alcohol issues and was out of the NBA just a couple of years later in 2018.

The rest of Lawson’s career would be spent overseas. One wonders what might have been had he stayed clean.

There are no such issues when it comes to this Thunder team, but they are getting a lot of hate. Superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has notably come under fire for flopping. There is this notion now that the officials are assisting the Thunder, which is never ideal. The players are blocking out the outside noise, though, and are just focusing on the task at hand.

The Thunder are currently tied at 3-3 with the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. A victory in Game 7 on Saturday would see them get to the NBA Finals for the second year in a row. The Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers in seven games in the 2025 NBA Finals to win their first championship and are now hoping to become the first team to repeat since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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