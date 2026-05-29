Thunder Suffer Huge Blow As Jalen Williams Ruled Out For Critical Game 7

Three players ruled out for Thunder in Game 7 matchup vs. Spurs.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) grabs the back of his right leg after a play against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

For the first time since the 2025 NBA Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been pushed to the brink of elimination. While the defending champions still feel strongly about their odds to advance, the latest injury blow does not help their cause.

In the team’s latest report on Friday, star swingman Jalen Williams was officially ruled out with a left hamstring strain. He will join Thomas Sorber (ACL recovery) and Ajay Mitchell (right soleus strain) on the sidelines, marking three absences in total for Oklahoma City. The San Antonio Spurs, meanwhile, have a clean injury report despite recent scares for Dylan Harper and De’Aaron Fox.

At 64-18, the Thunder were favored to win it all long before the playoffs began. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, they’ve been dominating opponents with depth, star power, and a team-first mentality that has everyone thriving in their role. As a first-time All-Star last year, Jalen Williams is also a major piece of the puzzle (17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 48.4% shooting from the field in 2025-26), but his availability is doubtful for the rest of the postseason.

Williams, 25, has been in and out of the lineup all year. Dating back to the regular season, when he played just 33 out of 82 games, he’s struggled with various setbacks, including a torn wrist ligament and a right hamstring strain. Now, it’s a left hamstring strain that’s costing Williams games, and it couldn’t come at a worse time.

Ajay Mitchell is also set to miss tomorrow’s game as he nurses a calf injury. The setback occurred in Game 3 of the series, limiting him to just 17 minutes in the 123-108 win over the Spurs. He hasn’t played since, and there is no official timetable for his return. As one of the leading candidates for Sixth Man of the Year, his unavailability leaves OKC vulnerable in the backcourt, especially off the bench, where Mitchell was adding 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 48.5% shooting and 34.7% shooting from the field.

Fortunately for the Thunder, they have more than enough depth to counter their losses. Even without Mitchell or Williams, they can lean on consistent contributors like Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, and Jared McCain to come through. That’s not counting the main star duo (Shai and Holmgren), who have been heads and shoulders above the competition.

For this decisive Game 7, the Thunder will need all the help they can get to stave off the enemy, and they are coming in at a major disadvantage. With the enemy down, arguably, its second-best player, the Spurs can focus more on the main duo, which has been wreaking havoc all series. Whether it will be enough to pull off the upset remains to be seen, but injuries have certainly had an impact.

If any team can overcome these obstacles, it’s this Thunder team, but they only have one more chance to save their season. A loss here will end this campaign and could raise some questions about the team’s trajectory going forward. For now, it’s still full preparation mode as players, coaches, and team staffers gear up for an intense playoff showdown.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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