Donovan Mitchell Reflects On Conference Finals, Admits He May Never Win Title With Cavaliers

Cavaliers star opens up on what comes next after third-round sweep vs. Knicks.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 22, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball up court in the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

In the aftermath of a bitter defeat to the New York Knicks, star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is still reeling. While he technically went further than he ever has before, the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ latest playoff run is considered a failure by many, given that they finished with a negative record overall (8-10 across three series).

With the defeat still fresh in his mind, it’s been hard for Mitchell to move past the feeling of disappointment. Even with all the talent in the world, the Cavaliers couldn’t pull through. The worst part is, they couldn’t even win a single game when it mattered the most, and it’s something that will stick with the seven-time All-Star throughout the summer.

“It was very painful, the ending. To go out like that. You try to put on a smile and try to move past it,” said Mitchell, via Andscape. “They beat us, swept us, so I don’t want to diminish that, but we didn’t give ourselves a chance, ’cause we didn’t have any business. But it’ll take a little while, it’ll take a little bit. I think the worst part about it is just like the sweeps—like, we had an opportunity, right? And we were just right there.”

Even as trade rumors run rampant involving Mitchell, he insists that his loyalty belongs with the Cavs. With just two years and $103 million on his contract (including a $53.8 million player option), he makes for an attractive trade target, but neither Mitchell nor the Cavs is ready for a split. In fact, the three-time All-NBA player denounced any claims of displeasure with the team.

“I feel like this has been a consistent theme every single season I’ve been here,” Mitchell said. “I love it here, I see growth, I see a runway, I believe, I’ve made Cleveland home. Outside of just basketball, I don’t wanna go… We may win a ring here. We may never win a ring here. But I’ve won in life.”

At 29 years old, Mitchell is facing increasing pressure to win his first championship and avoid becoming one of the NBA’s ringless stars. Over eight seasons, he’s only been out of the second round once, and he has yet to actually win a game in the Conference Finals despite career averages of 25.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 45.3% shooting and 36.6% shooting from three. At this point, there’s a real possibility that Mitchell may never lead the Cavs to a title.

Nevertheless, Donovan isn’t going to quit now. Resisting the temptation to chase greener pastures, he’s determined to finish what he started on a team that’s starving for playoff success. With the Cavaliers equally as committed, there’s no question that Mitchell will be returning to the team next season. For everyone else, however, it isn’t nearly so certain.

With major changes likely, the Cavaliers may consider breaking up their iconic core four (Mitchell, Harden, Mobley, Allen) to add key reinforcements elsewhere. Most notably, they’ve been tied to LeBron James, but signing him would require giving up significant assets and financial flexibility.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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