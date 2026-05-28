Cavaliers Are Hoping LeBron James Accepts $6.1 Million Deal Or Agrees To Sign-And-Trade With Lakers

The possibility of LeBron James returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers is starting to gain serious traction around the NBA, but according to new reports, Cleveland is not interested in paying him anything close to a maximum contract.

Instead, the Cavaliers are reportedly exploring multiple complicated pathways to try to bring LeBron home one final time.

NBA insider Scoop B Robinson reported on X that reports about LeBron demanding a max contract from Cleveland are ‘completely BS’ and that the Cavaliers are quietly building a potential roadmap behind the scenes.

According to Robinson, Cleveland hopes LeBron would either accept the Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception worth around $6.1 million or agree to a sign-and-trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Financially, the situation is extremely difficult. LeBron enters unrestricted free agency after making $52.7 million this past season. Because the Lakers own his Bird rights, they can offer him roughly $59.5 million next season. Any other team could offer him up to around $57.7 million.

Cleveland simply cannot.

The Cavaliers are already operating as a second apron team under the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement. That means they would need to slash salaries significantly just to create enough flexibility to even offer LeBron the Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception. The TPMLE for the 2026-27 season is projected to be roughly $6.06 million.

Reports suggest one possible route would involve James Harden opting out and restructuring his contract into a more team-friendly deal to help Cleveland lower payroll. The Cavaliers would also reportedly need to move players like Dean Wade and Max Strus in salary-clearing trades.

The far more realistic option might be a sign-and-trade with the Lakers.

In that scenario, Cleveland could send matching salaries back to Los Angeles while LeBron signs a larger contract. Jarrett Allen, who will make $28 million next season, is viewed as one of the cleanest trade pieces financially. Strus at $16.6 million and Dennis Schroder at $14.8 million are other potential matching salaries.

The Lakers have already been linked to Allen multiple times because of their desperate need for frontcourt help next to Luka Doncic.

From Cleveland’s perspective, the desperation is understandable. The Cavaliers were just swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals and looked completely overwhelmed physically and mentally during the series. Despite another strong regular season, major questions now surround the roster’s ceiling.

LeBron still remains elite even entering his age-41 season. During the regular season, he averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists while shooting 51.5% from the field. In the playoffs, he elevated his production again with 23.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game despite the Lakers dealing with injuries and roster flaws.

Still, there are major obstacles.

The Lakers reportedly still want LeBron back, especially alongside Doncic and Austin Reaves. Reports have suggested Los Angeles would prefer LeBron to take a pay cut in the range of roughly $20 million so they can improve the roster around him.

LeBron’s camp reportedly has one major question for the Lakers if they ask him to sacrifice money: Who exactly are they bringing in with those savings?

That answer could determine everything. Former Cavaliers coach David Blatt recently said he still believes LeBron stays in Los Angeles because the Lakers provide a better championship path than Cleveland right now.

But with free agency approaching, the idea of one final homecoming suddenly feels more real than ever.