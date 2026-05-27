Knicks Announce NBA Finals Tickets Donation That Could Be Valued Over $3 Million

The Knicks are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 for a chance to win their first NBA championship since 1973. They will face the winner of the Thunder vs. Spurs series, and whoever wins will have home-court advantage.

Therefore, the Knicks are set to host Games 3 and 4 of the series at Madison Square Garden, and could also host Game 6 if the series is extended. With over 10 days left in the first game at Madison Square Garden (Game 3, June 8), the Knicks have announced a major donation for the underprivileged youth of the Garden of Dreams Foundation.

Here’s the statement that Madison Square Garden’s management officially released ahead of the Finals.

“Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (“MSG Sports”) announced today that the New York Knicks will donate hundreds of free tickets to underprivileged youth throughout New York City for the 2026 NBA Finals. Garden of Dreams Foundation Youth will receive 250 tickets per home game – totaling at least 500 tickets across Games 3 and 4, and 750 tickets if there is a Game 6.”

“Recipients will include underserved New York families affiliated with the Garden of Dreams Foundation (GDF), which works closely with the MSG Family of Companies to bring life-changing opportunities to young people in need year-round. GDF is committed to creating meaningful programs for young people through its affiliation with the Foundation Partners across the tri-state area.”

“‘We are proud to create meaningful, once-in-a-lifetime experiences for underprivileged youth in our local communities,’ said Rich Constable, EVP, Global Head of Government Affairs & Social Impact, MSG Entertainment. ‘Making sure underserved youth are part of the Knicks Finals run is extremely important to the Knicks, ensuring the next generation of fans gets to be part of the story.'”

“Since 2006, the Garden of Dreams Foundation has positively impacted the lives of over 480,000 young people facing obstacles,” the statement concluded.

Considering that the get-in price for Games 3 and 4 is $3,876 and $3,609, respectively, the combined value of the 250 tickets donated for each game would amount to at least $1,871,250. But if the series is extended to a Game 6, the additional 250 tickets would be worth $1,255,500 at least ($5022 get-in price).

Therefore, if the Knicks manage to force a Game 6 in this series, their donation would have the market value of at least $3,126,750. Depending on which section the seats are for, the estimation can be a bit more precise. But this is just the minimum value based on the market prices of the tickets.

Considering that the massive arena holds 19,500 people, a donation of 250 tickets might seem small on paper. But the real value of what they are donating comes from the dreams of the youth that they are inspiring, and a lifelong memory for each one of the young people associated with the foundation.

They will have a chance to potentially sit alongside celebrities and may even get to see President Donald Trump in the same building. This is a very heartwarming gesture from the franchise, especially since the tickets are the most expensive tickets ever recorded for an NBA Finals series.

The City Of New York Celebrates With The Knicks

It’s not just the leadership of the Knicks franchise that is celebrating this win. Even the Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, has announced that there will be city-wide watch parties hosted during the Finals.

“We’re going to have watch parties across this city. We’re incredibly excited about those watch parties,” Mamdani said. He was among the several legends, celebrities, and fans who came together to fanatically celebrate their franchise’s success.

“We’re looking forward to making sure that it is a time for New Yorkers to celebrate. It’s a time where they’re also safe, and we’re going to have a number of different kinds of watch parties, and we’ll get back to you as we keep going through those plans.”

The series begins on June 3 at the home of whoever among the Thunder or the Spurs wins the Western Conference Finals. The atmosphere in New York will be electric if the series goes down to Game 7. The city of New York is waiting to erupt once again and hopes to end a 53-year championship drought.