Thunder vs. Spurs Injury Report: Key Status Updates For Jalen Williams, Ajay Mitchell

It’s all hands on deck for the Oklahoma City Thunder right now, who will have an opportunity to close the Western Conference Finals this Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs.

With the series at 3-2, it’s been a highly competitive showdown that’s resulted in the most exciting basketball yet in these playoffs. Even so, injuries have played a role, and the trend is set to continue after the release of the latest injury report for Game 6. While it’s relatively light, any loss matters for two teams so evenly matched.

For the Thunder, Ajay Mitchell (right soleus strain) and Thomas Sorber (ACL recovery) have been ruled out, while Jalen Williams is questionable with a hamstring strain. The Spurs, meanwhile, have a clean injury report, with no setbacks to report at the time.

One-time NBA All-Star Jalen Williams’s recovery is being closely monitored across the league. The 6’5″ swingman was a key player in last year’s title run, but he was limited to just 33 games this season due to wrist surgery. In the playoffs, he’s missed time due to two separate hamstring strains, leaving the Thunder without their second-best two-way player. In 2025-26, he averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 48.4% shooting from the field and 29.9% shooting from three, but he’s only played two games since taking a 2-0 series lead over the Suns in round one.

At just 23, Ajay Mitchell has been a pleasant surprise for the Thunder this year, providing a key spark off the bench that has not gone unnoticed. But after re-aggravating his hamstring on a defensive play in Game 3, he has yet to be seen in action. While the Thunder are deep enough to hold their own, the setback will hurt them tomorrow, in what will surely be an intense close-out game. This season, Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 48.5% shooting and 34.7% shooting from three.

Ultimately, you hate to see injuries on either side, but they haven’t seemed to affect the results much. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, the Thunder have taken care of business so far, despite the injuries and plenty of controversies along the way. Victory is within grasp for them if they can just contain Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on their home court.

Looking ahead to the Finals, the Thunder are in good shape to be full strength, if they get that far. Game 1 isn’t for another week, meaning Mitchell and Williams will have time to make full recoveries before facing the Knicks. Of course, for now, OKC is still worried about closing their current series and taking care of business against a Spurs team that just won’t quit. At home, powered by their home crowd, San Antonio isn’t likely to go down without a fight.

Fortunately, even without Williams and Mitchell, the Thunder are getting contributions from other role players, including Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, and Isaiah Hartenstein. So far, it’s been more than enough to take care of business, and it reflects how well-constructed their roster is.