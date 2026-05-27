LeBron James’ Former Coach Explains Why Cavaliers Reunion Will Never Happen

David Blatt reveals why LeBron James will likely stay in Los Angeles.

Nico Martinez
5 Min Read
Feb 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

NBA superstar LeBron James is facing a critical decision this summer that may very well determine how he ends his storied career. At 41, retirement beckons for the four-time champion, but there are also plenty of teams who would consider signing him to a maximum contract.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have long been considered one of those teams, but former NBA head coach David Blatt is not convinced. In a recent podcast appearance, he gave his insight into the possibility of a James/Cavs reunion, and that factors will play the biggest role in where he ends up when it’s all said and done.

“I would tell you that the number one factor for him in deciding where to play as a free agent is probably ‘Who gives me the best chance to win a championship?’ If I look at LA, with a healthy Doncic and a healthy Reaves, how they were playing at the end of the year, when all three of those guys were healthy, I would say he has a better chance with the Lakers than he would with Cleveland,” said Blatt on 365 Sports.

Blatt didn’t coach LeBron for long; less than one full season before being replaced by Tyronn Lue. Still, it was enough to grasp his priorities as a competitor. Back then, just like today, his biggest concern was winning, and that means he’s going to favor a place where he’s in a position to capture another championship. While you might think the Cavaliers are closer to the title, their ineptitude against the Pistons proved they have deep-rooted flaws.

Meanwhile, with averages of 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 51.5% shooting in 2025-26, LeBron showed he can fit with guards Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Together, especially toward the end of the season, the trio showed amazing chemistry, hinting at extraordinary potential.

“In order to trade for him, Cleveland would have to give up some significant pieces,” Blatt added. From the outside, that is probably what’s motivating him. At the end of the day, the money, beyond the respect aspect, I don’t think it’s that important to him. He wants to finish his career as a winner, and he wants to compete for a title. I think he probably stays.”

We know that LeBron won’t accept a veteran’s minimum contract, but he may be open to a more subtle pay cut if the front office can provide a clear offseason acquisition plan. With names like Peyton Watson, Jarrett Allen, and Daniel Gafford in play, Rob Pelinka has an opportunity to make notable upgrades without upending the entire roster, and it could be what finally turns them into a true contender.

For LeBron, it would be hard to do better than the Lakers. While he may not be used to being the third option, it worked well this season when the team was healthy (fourth in the West at 53-29). If not for injuries to Doncic and Reaves down the stretch, they might have gone much farther than they did.

In terms of purely on-court success, the Lakers are best situated for LeBron to compete, especially since they already know how to play with the 23-year veteran. The same cannot be said for the new-look Cavaliers, who look entirely different from when LeBron left eight years ago. After coming up empty in the Conference Finals (0-4), Cleveland is in no position to claim superiority in the East, and not even LeBron’s presence would be enough to plug the cracks.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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