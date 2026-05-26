Lakers Could Acquire Jarrett Allen If LeBron James Returns To Cavaliers

In a summer of uncertainty, the Los Angeles Lakers are poised to make some major changes. Out of all the positions, it’s at center where the Lakers need help the most, and that’s where they intend to focus their offseason pursuits.

Of course, as an unrestricted free agent this summer, LeBron James will surely play a major role in the upcoming events — for better or worse. While some Lakers fans are hoping he sticks around, there has been talk about a potential return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. But since the Cavs have limited cap space, they’d need to execute a sign-and-trade to pull it off, likely resulting in the Lakers acquiring star center Jarrett Allen.

“The most plausible scenario for pursuing LeBron, assuming he would want to go back to Cleveland, is a sign-and-trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. Such a move would hard cap the Cavs at the first apron, which is why finding ways to move salary becomes essential,” wrote Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. “A sign-and-trade for LeBron would undoubtedly involve Jarrett Allen ($28 million), whom the Lakers have targeted previously in trade rumors, and the Cavs could also do their own sign-and-trade with forward Dean Wade.”

If the Lakers do have to move on from LeBron, Jarrett Allen is probably the best they can do in terms of immediate return value. As a 6’9″ big man and former All-Star, he’d be an upgrade over Deandre Ayton and someone who could elevate their defense to another level. He’s been a core member of the Cavaliers for years, serving as their anchor in the frontcourt. In 2025-26, he averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 63.8% shooting and 10.0% shooting from three.

More so than Daniel Gafford or other Lakers targets, he provides an elite presence in the paint, and his game would surely benefit from Luka Doncic’s playmaking. His defensive instincts have helped the Cavaliers maintain a dominant defensive presence for years, and it came without demanding a massive share of the offense. The Cavaliers wouldn’t give him up easily, but they might be inclined to consider a trade after their collapse in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Ultimately, what happens next depends almost entirely on LeBron James. We know the Lakers are open to bringing him back, but not at a major discount. That means, if they want any real, significant roster changes, they’ll have to let LeBron go and bring in some players who provide what they need. Right now, that’s size, defense, and depth in the frontcourt, and Allen would solve a lot of those issues.

But would the Cavaliers really trade their All-Star big man for a 41-year-old legend in the last years of his career? With Donovan Mitchell and James Harden expected to stay put, they need someone like LeBron to set the tone, lead by example, and be that glue guy on the court who brings the whole team together. In desperate times like these, changes are required, and this is one move the Cavaliers must consider.

For the Lakers, it’d be their ultimate dream. Adding Allen to the frontcourt would give them a center for the future and a potential co-star for Luka Doncic. While it may not be the most lucrative name available, it would certainly be enough to tip the balance of power in the Western Conference.