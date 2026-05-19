LeBron James Not Interested In Signing Veteran Minimum Deal This Offseason

NBA superstar LeBron James has a big decision to make this summer. At 41 years old, with 23 seasons under his belt, there’s nothing keeping him from hanging up his jersey and calling it a career.

If he does return, however, it surely won’t be for the minimum. According to league insider Jake Fischer, the King will not accept the vet minimum, which is roughly $3.8 million for 2026-27.

“Last Tuesday…I said that there were many people around the league who thought that LeBron should take a veteran minimum salary,” said NBA insider Jake Fischer. “It does not sound like that is actually in the cards at all. I wanna be very, very clear about that after some text messages and phone calls I received.”

James has made approximately $581.3 million in on-court earnings, and his total net worth has surpassed $1 billion. Despite this, LeBron isn’t about to play a whole season on a minimum salary. In LeBron’s mind, as a four-time champion, four-time MVP, and all-time leading scorer in the NBA, his legacy demands that he be paid more than the typical role player. That’s not to mention he’s still playing at an All-Star level, with averages of 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 51.5% shooting from the field and 31.7% from three.

Of course, that doesn’t mean LeBron will take a minor pay cut. This season, he was the Lakers’ second-highest paid player, making $52.6 million. Even a minor salary reduction could save the Lakers millions while still providing LeBron with appropriate compensation. GM Rob Pelinka has already said that he wants to bring LeBron back, and that becomes a lot easier to justify if he’s not taking up so much of the payroll.

In the end, LeBron’s salary will depend on which teams make the best offer. As it stands, he’s known to be interested in four: the Cavaliers, Knicks, Lakers, and Clippers. Each has its own reasons for joining, but whichever is willing to offer the most will have a notable advantage in the race. The good news for the Lakers is that they are in a strong position to re-sign the basketball legend with plenty of cap room and the blessing from their backcourt star duo, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

The only problem for the Lake Show is that re-signing LeBron to a lucrative deal will limit what they can do in other roster spots. With the Lakers already set to pay Austin Reaves a huge new extension, a lot of money will be tied up in the team’s top three players, leaving few avenues to upgrade the supporting cast. For a team that’s still fresh off a loss to the Thunder, whose depth was impossible to match, the Lakers know more than anyone that the formula for success begins with a strong rotation of role-players.

That’s why they’ll have to decide just how badly they want to keep the King. With the right offer, they could convince him to stay, but LeBron will not be cheap, and the Lakers may want to think twice before they commit even more millions of dollars to a guy who doesn’t fit their timeline anyway.