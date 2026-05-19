Lakers Fans Enraged As Clippers Are Deemed Favorites To Potentially Land LeBron James

A 41-year-old LeBron James is entering the summer as arguably the highest in-demand free agent in the NBA this year. Sources have confirmed that nearly every potential championship contender in the league has given James’ agent, Rich Paul, a call about discussing a potential contract, while the veteran forward mulls over potential retirement.

Among a list of demands and factors that James will reportedly consider while deciding on his future, staying in his comfort zone in Los Angeles has been prominently mentioned by several sources across NBA media.

There were several scenarios, like the expectation of taking a drastic pay cut, that created the narrative that James may not return to the Lakers next season.

And hence, if the Lakers do not extend James and he does not decide to go to his hometown, Ohio, and play for the Cavaliers for his final season(s), then the Clippers could be a top potential landing destination for the 41-year-old. According to Polymarket, there is a 20% chance that James will join the Clippers.

There can be multiple reasons why the Clippers could be a suitable destination for James, but the Lakers’ fans were clearly not happy to even hear the prospect of their veteran superstar potentially joining their rivals. They expressed their opinions on social media and also flooded it with reasons why James would not join the Clippers.

“LeBron to the Clippers? Bro would retire before joining that poverty franchise with injury-prone Kawhi and Darius Garland 😂.”

“Clippers never beating the retirement home allegations,” said a fan hilariously in reference to the Clippers having the oldest roster at the start of 2025-26.

“He will be hated in LA, he won’t do that.”

“LeBron has switched teams before. Cleveland to Miami. Miami to Cleveland. Cleveland to LA. But switching sides in the same city? That’s unprecedented. The billboards. The billboards would be legendary.”

“No way Bron will do this after that as his last shot with the Lakers.”

“If he’s going anywhere, it’s either back to the Lakers, the Cavaliers, or, at the most, the Warriors. Why would he join an injury-prone Kawhi when he wants to win a ring?”

Even the former NBA player Kendrick Perkins saw this on social media and ridiculed the possibility that James would join the Clippers.

“I gotta better chance of losing 100 pounds by this Friday,” Perkins wrote on X.

The 41-year-old veteran ended his year 23, averaging 21.3 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.2 rebounds while going 50.5% from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc in the regular season and the playoffs combined, proving that he’s still a highly valuable asset.

There are several reasons why I think James would not join the Clippers at this point in his career. Firstly, the Clippers would not be championship contenders with him. They barely made it to the play-in tournament after a rocky start to last season and were a 42-40 team this season.

Secondly, moving across the same city would be a legacy-crushing move for James, who may not receive the appreciation his career has deserved if he retires on a team where he neither has a history nor a chance to compete seriously.

Thirdly, the Clippers’ front office has reportedly decided to go younger with their timeline, which is why they had to trade James Harden in the middle of the season. Therefore, adding a 41-year-old to their roster would make no sense.

James is still uncertain about his future and is expected to take some time this summer before he decides on what to do next. Rumors have suggested that if he leaves the Lakers, the Cavaliers or the Warriors are frontrunners to get him.

The Lakers remain hopeful that James will extend his stay with them and retire in the Lakers’ jersey. But if the Clippers make a compelling offer to him, do you think he would accept? Let us know what you think in the comments section.