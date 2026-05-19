Stephen A. Smith Suggests Massive Thunder-Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Scenario

After dropping Game 1 and giving their opponent an early advantage in the series, the Oklahoma City Thunder are playing from behind against a surging and fiercely determined San Antonio Spurs squad.

Now, with all the pressure on the home team for Game 2, ESPN insider Stephen A. Smith suggests that a lot could be at stake for the defending champions. Specifically, he identified young center Chet Holmgren as someone who could take the blame and find himself exiled from Oklahoma City in favor of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“In the event that Oklahoma City gets knocked off in this postseason, primarily because Chet Holmgren, who’s due a huge raise, is due $13 million now and then his new salary kicks in at $41 million next season,” said Smith on First Take. “Something to consider: Oklahoma City has, at least, 13 first-round picks between now and 2032, and at least 16 second-round picks. If you’re Oklahoma City, and you’re willing to let go of Chet Holmgren, and one of those young dudes (not J-Dub). If anybody can afford to let go of two young players who are in the rotation, it is Oklahoma City. Along with two first-round picks and two second-round picks for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis in Oklahoma City with a Harsteinstein, with a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, with a J-Dub, with an Ajay Mitchell, potentially with a Cason Wallace.”

Shai is absolutely untouchable in trade talks, but can the same be said for anyone else on the Thunder? With so many assets already, they can afford to lose some rotation players for the sake of upgrading some of their top-end talent. In the case of Giannis, his recent availability has given the Thunder a unique opportunity to raise their ceiling even further, and that’s why they still retain most of their treasured young core.

Proposed Trade Details

Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Chet Holmgren, Ajay Mitchell, 2031 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick, 2029 second-round pick, 2031 second-round pick

We haven’t seen a move of this magnitude since the Luka Doncic trade in February 2025, and it’s not one the Thunder would make lightly. Holmgren, while not the primary leader in Oklahoma City, is still one of their core players behind Gilgeous-Alexander. As a 7’1″ big man who can stretch the floor and block shots at the rim, his impact is undeniable, and he’s coming off his best season yet with averages of 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game on 55.7% shooting and 36.2% shooting from three.

In Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, however, Holmgren (eight points, eight rebounds, two blocks on 28.6% shooting) looked hopelessly outmatched against Wembanyama, who finished with 41 points, 24 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and three blocks on 56.0% shooting and 50.0% shooting from three. If the Thunder can’t find a solution and go on to lose the series, Holmgren would be a prime candidate for trade, especially with his $41 million salary set to kick in.

The market would surely be buzzing for a young center who finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting, and the Bucks make sense for obvious reasons. With a Giannis trade largely seen as inevitable, Milwaukee will be looking to get the best possible return. Between his age (31) and the length of his contract ($120 million left over two years), their leverage is limited, and it may not be so easy to find a better offer than what the Thunder can offer.

With Chet, the Bucks can move on to start fresh in a new era, using those first-round picks to find another young star. Meanwhile, the Thunder can become even greater by pairing Shai with a proven champion to lead a strong and deep supporting cast. More importantly, they’d have someone to help contain Wembanyama, who has been giving the Thunder problems throughout the regular season and playoffs.