Lakers’ Jalen Duren Trade Scenario Requires Major Sacrifice: Austin Reaves Goes To Pistons

The 2026 NBA Playoffs ended with second-round exits for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons, although both teams are under very different circumstances. The Lakers were punching above their weight and were outclassed by the OKC Thunder in a 4-0 sweep, while the Pistons’ 60-win regular season translated into a rough Playoff run where they fell to a Game 7 loss to the lower-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, and were eliminated.

Both the Lakers and Pistons also have major offseason decisions to make with the primary co-stars for their franchise’s cornerstone point guards. Luka Doncic wants Austin Reaves to remain a Laker, even though the Lakers could use Reaves’ value and add a more complementary frontcourt player next to Doncic. The Pistons were considering giving restricted free agent Jalen Duren a max contract after a phenomenal regular-season where he made a case for himself as an All-NBA center.

Duren disappeared in the 2026 Playoffs, averaging 10.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks over 14 games, sparking questions about his future with the Pistons. Reaves, on the other hand, is coming off the best season of his career and could fetch up to $40 million annually with a new contract this summer.

The Pistons needed an offensive option like Reaves next to Cade Cunningham in the backcourt, while the Lakers need an explosive lob-threat like Duren next to Doncic in the long-term. As a result, both free agents could lead to a straightforward cross-conference swap that helps both teams get closer to their goals.

Detroit Pistons Receive: Austin Reaves, 2031 Top-10 Protected First-Round Pick (LAL)

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Jalen Duren

Pistons Solve The Biggest Offensive Hole In Their Roster

One of the reasons the Pistons struggled to compete in the Playoffs was their complete over-reliance on Cunningham as an offensive difference-maker. Cunningham averaged 28.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists, but he also set records for his 5.6 turnovers per game. It was hard to blame Cunningham when he’s the only competent on-ball option on the entire roster, with a starting five that features multiple non-shooters like Duren and Ausar Thompson.

It doesn’t seem sustainable for the Pistons to build a contender with both Ausar and Duren next to Cunningham. Ausar was a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year and brings multi-positional versatility as a perimeter defensive option, so that should prompt the Pistons into retaining him compared to the more one-note lob-threat offense that Duren brings to the floor. Instead, adding Reaves, who averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists this season, would be perfect.

Reaves has shown he has the composure to be an off-ball No. 2 option while stepping in and creating offensive opportunities of his own whenever he gets the chance. He’d make the Pistons offense click, with the likes of Thompson and Ron Holland as explosive defensive wings to cover up his mistakes. Reaves would step into Duncan Robinson’s role as the starting shooting guard but bring a lot more on-ball versatility than Robinson could.

Detroit already has other usable centers like Isiah Stewart and Paul Reed on their roster, so they could take the hit of losing Duren there by replacing his production via committee. Reaves’ influence on the team’s offense would be a much bigger boost to Detroit than maintaining what we saw this season with the offensively lacking roster.

Lakers Land The Ideal Center For Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic might not want Reaves to go anywhere, but he’d have to understand if that happened to land a 22-year-old center like Duren before he enters his prime. Doncic has shown he can make even average centers look like solid rotational contributors, so it wouldn’t be crazy to assume he’d help Duren maintain the All-NBA level he almost reached this season. The Lakers will also hope Duren continues developing and learns from his 2026 Playoffs failure.

Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in the regular season, proving to be a dominant interior presence on both ends of the court. With the Lakers in a position to make major changes to their roster in the offseason, they can find another way to bring Doncic a new backcourt partner who can help manage the offense alongside him.

A move like acquiring Duren could give LeBron James another reason to spend what might be his final season in the NBA as a member of the Lakers. This forms a core trio that could contend as soon as next season.

Doncic struggled on the Dallas Mavericks for multiple seasons while being stuck with Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber as options at center. In his first season with Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II, he led the Mavericks to a championship. The Lakers will hope Duren, who’s a higher-end talent than either Gafford or Lively, winds up having a multi-year partnership with Doncic, as this core duo is what the franchise will be built around.

Final Thoughts

Realistically, the Lakers can’t hope to make a Duren acquisition without losing Reaves. There is nothing else on the Lakers roster that would justify trading Duren at this point in his career. Using Reaves’ career season to agree on a sign-and-trade where both players get $140 million over four seasons would be mutually beneficial. The Pistons land a co-star for Cunningham, who they know can thrive alongside him, while the Lakers land a future center star who’ll be just 26 years old at the end of this contract. It’s a worthy risk for both teams.

The Pistons’ defensive ethos can live on without Duren, as it gives more stable but less flashy centers like Stewart and Reed more opportunities. Stewart’s ability to shoot from outside will be a huge boost if he gets promoted to being the team’s full-time starting center on a lineup core that’ll be built around Cunningham, Reaves, and Thompson. The Pistons also could use their offseason to make other moves outside of just acquiring Reaves, hot off a career season and a strong Playoff run.

The Lakers will need to hope LeBron re-signs if they make this deal, as James will need to step in and be the No. 2 option that Reaves had become. With James being one of the greatest players ever who effortlessly went from No. 1 option to No. 3 option back to No. 1 option for the Playoffs over the course of last season, it won’t be hard to see him thrive under these conditions with a roster that’s built well beyond just his presence.