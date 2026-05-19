Magic Johnson, NBA Legends React To Victor Wembanyama’s Monster 41-24 Game vs. Thunder

Victor Wembanyama had the best game of his entire NBA career tonight as he dropped 41 points, 24 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks while going 14-25 from the field (56.0 FG%) and 1-2 from beyond the arc (50.0 3P%) in Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Western Conference Finals against the Thunder.

The NBA world was left in utter disbelief as the Spurs’ All-Star dominated the game throughout, took over in the clutch, and hit arguably the most important three-point shot in the game to send it into double overtime.

Even former NBA players were in sheer shock at what they were witnessing. Magic Johnson and several other NBA legends took to social media and expressed their opinions on Victor Wembanyama.

“What a game! What a game! What a performance! What a performance! The San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama put on an incredible show tonight, finishing with 41 points and 24 rebounds.”

“Wembanyama’s performance was so special because he did it from everywhere on the basketball court, including a Steph Curry-like 3-pointer down the stretch. Ladies and gentlemen, this is only Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals! 🤯” wrote the Lakers’ legend Magic Johnson on X.

“I hate to break the news to the rest of the Western Conference, but they may not have a chance to win the Western Conference Finals for the next 5-7 years. The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are just that good! They are talented, deep, athletic, and both teams are well coached,” the Lakers legend further added.

Wembanyama surpassed Johnson’s teammate, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who is also a Lakers legend, as the youngest player to have a playoff game with 40 points and 20 rebounds. Abdul-Jabbar was 22 years, 352 days old when he recorded his first 40-20 game in the playoffs. Wembanyama is 22 years, 134 days old as of today, making him 218 days younger.

Dwight Howard, Manu Ginobili, and Kevin Garnett were among the other legends who also reacted to the monster performance from Wembanyama.

“Wemby said, I’m the MVP!” Howard wrote on X.

“What a game! These two teams are incredible. Fun and exhausting to watch! 1-0 Spurs! This kid is really otherworldly! 👽 #GoSpursGo,” wrote Ginobili with excitement on X as well.

“At the beginning of the year, that would’ve been a jumper by Wemby! The 👽 growing up!! 😤😤” wrote Garnett, who had trained with Wembanyama earlier in the season, in reaction to his crucial three-point shot.

WEMBY, WOW! WHAT A SHOT TO TIE THE GAME AT 108. pic.twitter.com/HELQUpxww7 — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2026

Even the WNBA legend Candace Parker reacted to the Spurs-Thunder game online.

“Are you not entertained!!!!?” she wrote.

Several other former NBA players also reacted to the game tonight. Richard Jefferson and Rudy Gay, the former Spurs players, also reacted on social media.

“This Spurs OKC series is going to be amazing,” wrote Jefferson on X.

“This SA/OKC matchup is going to be one of the greatest,” Rudy Gay, who has been extremely vocal in his support for Wembanyama, initially predicted. “Told y’all,” he wrote after the game.

But tonight, it wasn’t just the former players; even current active players tipped their hats to the French phenom. The four-time NBA All-Star, Trae Young, and even Dejounte Murray, the former Spurs player who currently plays on the Pelicans, reacted to this incredible performance from Victor Wembanyama.

“Wemby may actually be an Alien 👽” wrote Young.

“Wemby is f—–g ridiculous! 😱” wrote Murray. “This series will be one of the greatest ever! #SpursVsOkc 🏀” he further added.

Victor Wembanyama’s spectacle of a performance not only left NBA players speechless but also extended to major names in other industries, who were left flabbergasted at what they saw from the French star.

“Wemby Man…. Unbelievable! 💪🏽” NFL’s superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote on X.

“Wemby… Wow,” wrote the famous actor and a big Knicks fan, Ben Stiller.

The Spurs have somehow managed to steal Game 1 with a 122-115 win in double-overtime. The Thunder will host Game 2 to try to level the series on Wednesday, May 20. It will be interesting to see if Wembanyama and the Spurs prevail once again or if the defending champions bounce back.