Magic Johnson, NBA Legends React To Victor Wembanyama’s Monster 41-24 Game vs. Thunder

The NBA world was in sheer disbelief of what Victor Wembanyama did in Game 1 against the Thunder during the Western Conference Finals.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after a dunk in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game one of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after a dunk in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game one of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama had the best game of his entire NBA career tonight as he dropped 41 points, 24 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks while going 14-25 from the field (56.0 FG%) and 1-2 from beyond the arc (50.0 3P%) in Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Western Conference Finals against the Thunder.

The NBA world was left in utter disbelief as the Spurs’ All-Star dominated the game throughout, took over in the clutch, and hit arguably the most important three-point shot in the game to send it into double overtime.

Even former NBA players were in sheer shock at what they were witnessing. Magic Johnson and several other NBA legends took to social media and expressed their opinions on Victor Wembanyama.

“What a game! What a game! What a performance! What a performance! The San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama put on an incredible show tonight, finishing with 41 points and 24 rebounds.”

“Wembanyama’s performance was so special because he did it from everywhere on the basketball court, including a Steph Curry-like 3-pointer down the stretch. Ladies and gentlemen, this is only Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals! 🤯” wrote the Lakers’ legend Magic Johnson on X.

“I hate to break the news to the rest of the Western Conference, but they may not have a chance to win the Western Conference Finals for the next 5-7 years. The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are just that good! They are talented, deep, athletic, and both teams are well coached,” the Lakers legend further added.

Wembanyama surpassed Johnson’s teammate, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who is also a Lakers legend, as the youngest player to have a playoff game with 40 points and 20 rebounds. Abdul-Jabbar was 22 years, 352 days old when he recorded his first 40-20 game in the playoffs. Wembanyama is 22 years, 134 days old as of today, making him 218 days younger.

Dwight Howard, Manu Ginobili, and Kevin Garnett were among the other legends who also reacted to the monster performance from Wembanyama.

“Wemby said, I’m the MVP!” Howard wrote on X.

“What a game! These two teams are incredible. Fun and exhausting to watch! 1-0 Spurs! This kid is really otherworldly! 👽 #GoSpursGo,” wrote Ginobili with excitement on X as well.

“At the beginning of the year, that would’ve been a jumper by Wemby! The 👽 growing up!! 😤😤” wrote Garnett, who had trained with Wembanyama earlier in the season, in reaction to his crucial three-point shot.

 

Even the WNBA legend Candace Parker reacted to the Spurs-Thunder game online.

“Are you not entertained!!!!?” she wrote.

Several other former NBA players also reacted to the game tonight. Richard Jefferson and Rudy Gay, the former Spurs players, also reacted on social media.

“This Spurs OKC series is going to be amazing,” wrote Jefferson on X.

“This SA/OKC matchup is going to be one of the greatest,” Rudy Gay, who has been extremely vocal in his support for Wembanyama, initially predicted. “Told y’all,” he wrote after the game.

But tonight, it wasn’t just the former players; even current active players tipped their hats to the French phenom. The four-time NBA All-Star, Trae Young, and even Dejounte Murray, the former Spurs player who currently plays on the Pelicans, reacted to this incredible performance from Victor Wembanyama.

“Wemby may actually be an Alien 👽” wrote Young.

“Wemby is f—–g ridiculous! 😱” wrote Murray. “This series will be one of the greatest ever! #SpursVsOkc 🏀” he further added.

Victor Wembanyama’s spectacle of a performance not only left NBA players speechless but also extended to major names in other industries, who were left flabbergasted at what they saw from the French star.

“Wemby Man…. Unbelievable! 💪🏽” NFL’s superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote on X.

“Wemby… Wow,” wrote the famous actor and a big Knicks fan, Ben Stiller.

The Spurs have somehow managed to steal Game 1 with a 122-115 win in double-overtime. The Thunder will host Game 2 to try to level the series on Wednesday, May 20. It will be interesting to see if Wembanyama and the Spurs prevail once again or if the defending champions bounce back.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Nov 10, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and forward Jalen Williams (8) talk during a time out against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams Address Challenge Of Attacking Victor Wembanyama
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