Spurs Player Ratings: Wembanyama Proves He Is The Best Player In The World After Game 1 Masterclass

The San Antonio Spurs stunned the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals behind a generational performance from Victor Wembanyama. In a hostile road environment, the young superstar delivered one of the greatest playoff performances in recent memory to lead a 122-115 victory.

San Antonio dominated the glass, survived 23 turnovers, and repeatedly answered every Thunder run with timely execution and superstar shot-making. While several Spurs stepped up in key moments, this game ultimately belonged to Wembanyama, who looked every bit like the best player on the planet.

Victor Wembanyama: A+

Game Stats: 41 PTS, 24 REB, 3 BLK, 3 TOV, 14-25 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 12-13 FT, 49 MIN

Wembanyama completely broke the game. Oklahoma City had no answer for his size, touch, mobility, or rebounding dominance, as he controlled every area of the court for nearly 50 minutes. He punished switches, finished through contact, erased shots defensively, and repeatedly came through in winning time when the Spurs needed a basket. This wasn’t just a superstar performance — it felt like the arrival of a player taking over the league in real time.

Dylan Harper: A+

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 7 STL, 1 TOV, 8-20 FG, 1-7 3-PT FG, 7-7 FT, 47 MIN

Dylan Harper played with unbelievable confidence for a rookie on this stage. Even though his jumper was inconsistent, he constantly attacked the paint, created transition opportunities, and completely disrupted OKC’s offense defensively with seven steals. His composure stood out the most. The moment never looked too big for him, and his two-way impact was massive throughout the night.

Stephon Castle: B+

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 11 AST, 11 TOV, 5-14 FG, 1-6 3-PT FG, 6-7 FT, 49 MIN

Stephon Castle authored one of the strangest triple-doubles imaginable. His playmaking was outstanding, consistently creating easy opportunities for teammates and helping control the tempo offensively. However, the 11 turnovers nearly sank the Spurs several times, especially against Oklahoma City’s aggressive perimeter pressure. Still, his confidence and willingness to stay aggressive late helped San Antonio survive.

Devin Vassell: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 3 TOV, 5-12 FG, 3-9 3-PT FG, 51 MIN

Vassell had an uneven shooting night, but he contributed in important ways defensively and with his off-ball movement. His perimeter defense and secondary scoring helped stabilize stretches where Oklahoma City started gaining momentum. He wasn’t spectacular, but his impact was still meaningful in a playoff grind like this.

Julian Champagnie: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 9 REB, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 4-12 FG, 3-11 3-PT FG, 44 MIN

Champagnie struggled with efficiency but continued firing confidently, which helped space the floor around Wembanyama. He also battled hard on the glass and made a few important hustle plays defensively. The shot selection could have been cleaner, but his energy and activity still provided value.

Keldon Johnson: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 1 TOV, 4-9 FG, 3-6 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 22 MIN

Keldon Johnson gave the Spurs exactly what they needed off the bench: instant offense and physicality. His shot-making helped swing momentum during several second-half stretches, and he provided much-needed scoring punch while the starters rested. Efficient, aggressive, and impactful.

Carter Bryant: B-

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 14 MIN

Bryant played limited minutes but stayed composed and knocked down an open three when called upon. He didn’t try to do too much and generally played within the flow of the offense.

Luke Kornet: C+

Game Stats: 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 0-1 FG, 9 MIN

Kornet’s offensive impact was minimal, but he gave the Spurs some size and rebounding during brief stretches. His minutes were mostly about surviving defensively and keeping Wembanyama fresh.

Harrison Barnes: C

Game Stats: 0-1 FG, 6 MIN

Barnes barely played and never found a rhythm offensively. His veteran presence still has value, but this was largely a non-factor performance statistically.