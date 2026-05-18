Spurs Injury Update: De’Aaron Fox Ruled Out For Game 1 Of Western Conference Finals

The NBA Western Conference Finals will be an epic showdown between two of the best teams in the West as the San Antonio Spurs prepare to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1. Unfortunately, the Spurs may be entering this matchup shorthanded, as De’Aaron Fox‘s injury appears more concerning than expected.

De’Aaron Fox was initially listed as questionable for Game 1, raising doubts about his availability for this vital matchup. However, before Monday night’s showdown, ESPN’s Shams Charania provided a crucial update that confirmed these concerns.

“San Antonio Spurs star De’Aaron Fox has been ruled out for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to an ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN,” Charania tweeted on X.

This could leave the Spurs in a slightly vulnerable position going into Monday night’s game.

For the most part, San Antonio has proven itself to be a capable team, especially against the Thunder. Given their 4-1 regular-season record against OKC, it is clear that the Spurs have routinely found ways to dominate against the best in the West.

Still, the playoffs are a different ballgame altogether. Given the limited playoff experience on the Spurs’ roster, especially with Fox ruled out, San Antonio must rally together and find a way to overcome this adversity.

De’Aaron Fox Has Faith In The Spurs’ Chemistry

Although De’Aaron Fox’s ankle injury raises some concerns, the San Antonio Spurs have shown they aren’t a team that relies heavily on a single player to succeed. While players such as Fox, Victor Wembanyama, and Stephon Castle play vital roles, the Spurs are a cohesive unit, boasting tremendous chemistry.

Fox highlighted this while speaking with the media during shootaround, stating:

“We have individual talent. But a lot of teams have individual talent. For us, I think what separates us, and I think it’s both offensively and defensively, is that we trust each other. We let the ball breathe, the ball moves, the ball has energy. We talk about that all the time. It makes the game fun to watch, and it makes the game fun to play. That’s when we’re at our best, when the ball’s moving.”

“With the individual talent that we have, we’ll make tough shots,” he continued. “But if you don’t have to do that all the time, and you’re able to get as many open shots as possible, that’s when the game becomes easier.”

Fox’s confidence in his teammates and the Spurs’ system is quite reassuring, especially given the circumstances heading into Game 1. With one of San Antonio’s best players sidelined in a road game against the top-seeded team in the West, the Spurs’ bench will need to step up.

Compensating for De’Aaron Fox’s absence may prove challenging, especially considering what he brings to the table. Along with averages of 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game on 53.2% shooting from the field this postseason, Fox adds immense value as a playmaker and clutch scorer.

Still, this could be an unexpected opportunity for a player like Dylan Harper (13.7 PPG, 5.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 56.6% FG in the playoffs), who could earn more playing time and a larger role in Fox’s absence. Given Harper’s impressive performances against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round, the Spurs may have a reliable backup in place.