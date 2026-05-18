Donovan Mitchell Faces $350M Contract Decision That Could Shake Up Cavaliers Plans

The Cavaliers face a massive Donovan Mitchell extension decision while LeBron James rumors create even more offseason pressure.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Dec 14, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) stands on the court in the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers are finally heading to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since LeBron James left in 2018, but even with that breakthrough, one massive question still hangs over the franchise.

What happens with Mitchell’s next contract?

According to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, the Cavaliers are preparing for a potentially franchise-altering financial decision involving their superstar guard. Mitchell currently has a $50 million salary for the 2026-27 season, along with a $54 million player option for 2027-28.

Cleveland reportedly wants to replace that option year with a brand new extension this summer. The Cavaliers could offer Mitchell a four-year extension worth up to $272 million in July.

But there is a catch. If Mitchell waits until 2027, he becomes eligible for a five-year supermax contract worth nearly $350 million once he reaches 10 years of NBA service time. That future deal could also include a no-trade clause, giving him enormous long-term control and security.

That changes everything for Cleveland.

Because while the Cavaliers would obviously love to lock Mitchell up immediately, waiting another year creates major uncertainty for the organization. It opens the door to more pressure, more rumors, and more questions about whether this current core is truly championship caliber.

And before Cleveland finally broke through this postseason, there were already serious doubts around the league about Mitchell’s future.

Had the Cavaliers lost to the Detroit Pistons in the second round, many expected major changes to become possible. There were growing whispers that Cleveland might at least explore the market around Mitchell if another disappointing playoff exit happened.

Instead, Mitchell completely flipped the narrative. He dominated Game 7 against Detroit with 26 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds while leading Cleveland to a blowout win and their first Conference Finals appearance of the post-LeBron era.

For the season, Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists while shooting 48.3% from the field and 38.4% from three-point range. In the playoffs, he has averaged 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists despite facing constant double teams and defensive pressure.

Now, Cleveland’s future suddenly looks far more stable. But there is another gigantic layer to this entire situation.

LeBron James.

James is now a free agent after the Los Angeles Lakers were swept by the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder, and there are growing rumors around the league that both Mitchell and James Harden would love to recruit LeBron back to Cleveland for one final title push.

The basketball fit makes obvious sense. LeBron returning home one last time alongside Mitchell, Harden, and Evan Mobley would instantly turn Cleveland into one of the biggest stories in sports.

But financially, the situation becomes extremely complicated.

The Cavaliers are already a second apron team with very limited flexibility under the new CBA rules. Mitchell’s looming extension, Harden’s expected new contract, and Mobley’s long-term future already place enormous pressure on the payroll. That means two possibilities likely exist if Cleveland seriously wants LeBron.

Either James would need to take a massive pay cut late in his career, or the Cavaliers would need to shed significant salary elsewhere on the roster to create room. At 41 years old, entering his 24th NBA season, LeBron still averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists this year. He can still impact winning at a high level, but the financial side of bringing him back home might become the biggest obstacle of all.

And that is why Mitchell’s contract decision suddenly impacts far more than only Donovan Mitchell.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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