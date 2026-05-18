Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gifts $200K Audemars Piguet Watches To Every Thunder Teammate After 2nd MVP Win

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not only the NBA’s back-to-back MVP. He might also be the best teammate in basketball right now.

After officially winning his second straight MVP award, the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar surprised every single teammate with customized luxury gifts that immediately went viral across social media.

And the final surprise completely stunned the locker room. Gilgeous-Alexander gifted every Thunder teammate an Audemars Piguet watch worth nearly $200,000 each as a thank-you gift for helping him win the award.

SGA bought all of his teammates Audemar Piguet watches and trench coats to celebrate him winning MVP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Icm6aoSLUd — 𝙎𝙠𝙮𝙚𝙙 🇦🇺 (@SkyedOKC) May 18, 2026

That alone would have been enough. But SGA went far beyond just handing out expensive watches.

🚨 LE FLEX ULTIME !! Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a offert des montres Audemars Piguet à 200 000 $ chacune à TOUS ses coéquipiers pour les remercier après son titre de MVP en NBA 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TFdnztOlcl — FRENCHRAPUS 🇺🇸 (@FrenchRapUS) May 18, 2026

The Thunder players reportedly first received customized golf sets featuring their names and jersey numbers. Then came personalized gift bags loaded with luxury items, including customized iPhones in Thunder colors, designer trench coats matching Shai’s fashion style, sneakers, perfume, and multiple accessories.

From 2️⃣, to the guys 🎁 pic.twitter.com/ewH0bNKUss — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) May 18, 2026

Then came the watches. The moment instantly became one of the coldest MVP celebration flexes in recent NBA history.

And honestly, SGA has earned every bit of it. The 27-year-old just completed one of the greatest seasons ever by a guard. He averaged 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting 55.3% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range.

He became the first guard in NBA history to average over 30 points while shooting above 55% from the field across an entire season. He also joined Michael Jordan as the only players ever to average 30 points, five assists, and 50% shooting across four straight seasons.

Oklahoma City finished with a 64-18 record despite suffering one of the league’s highest injury totals. SGA also led the NBA in clutch scoring and won Clutch Player of the Year on top of his MVP award.

Now he joins one of the most exclusive groups in basketball history. Only 14 players have ever won back-to-back MVP awards.

Financially, SGA is already becoming one of the richest players in basketball. His current career earnings already sit near $155 million, with his net worth over $90 million. But once his upcoming supermax extension kicks in during the 2027-28 season, his total guaranteed career earnings will jump to around $467 million. And that number does not even include future contracts, endorsements, or business deals.

Still, what stood out most during the MVP celebration was how much he emphasized his teammates. During his acceptance speech, SGA thanked the entire Thunder roster repeatedly and called them the reason behind his success.

The Thunder players even wore the customized Burberry trench coats he gifted them during the MVP ceremony itself. That chemistry is a huge reason Oklahoma City looks like the most dangerous team in basketball right now. And now SGA has somehow made himself even more loved inside the locker room while preparing for another championship run.