Insider Reveals Potential Trade Framework Sending Ja Morant To The Wolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves‘ playoff run came to an end earlier on Friday following a 139-109 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6. While their valiant effort in the first round deserves acknowledgment, it would appear that players such as Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, and Naz Reid will find themselves in murky waters following some underwhelming performances in the second.

Reports suggest that the Wolves are inclined to break up their trio of veteran big men to make room for Joan Beringer. Given that this could help the Wolves address some other roster issues, NBA insider Jake Weinbach presented an intriguing framework that would allow Minnesota to fix its point guard problem by acquiring Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant.

“If the Timberwolves pursue a deal for Ja Morant, a trade package would likely include Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo’s expiring contract, and small draft compensation,” he wrote.

“A third team could also enter the framework if the Grizzlies are unwilling to absorb the remaining two years on Randle’s contract ($33.3M, $35.8M PO). The Wolves have registered previous interest in pairing Morant with Anthony Edwards in the backcourt.”

Ja Morant has been viewed as an asset that the Grizzlies are actively looking to offload. While many teams, including the Wolves, emerged as a potential landing spot in the offseason, no such trade materialized, with some rumors even indicating that Anthony Edwards would leave if the team acquired Morant.

However, the circumstances were different at that time. Now, with the intent of improving, perhaps the two teams could consider revisiting trade talks to help the Wolves acquire a genuine point guard.

Should The Wolves Pursue Ja Morant?

On paper, acquiring Ja Morant makes sense for the Minnesota Timberwolves. As brilliant as Anthony Edwards has been this season (28.8 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.7 APG), putting him in a position to make plays restricts him from fulfilling his potential as an offensive player. Thus, by adding a capable playmaker beside him, the Wolves may be unlocking another layer to his game.

Although his availability is questionable (62 games missed last season), when healthy, Morant remains a reliable offensive threat. With averages of 19.5 points and 8.1 assists per game on 41.0% shooting from the field last season, he is more than capable of playing second fiddle to Edwards, freeing up the Wolves’ superstar on offense.

While the rationale is sound, the tangible aspects of the deal (as proposed by Weinbach) may raise some eyebrows.

Ja Morant is expected to have a cap hit of $42.3 million in the 2026-27 season. To compensate for this, a trade package of Julius Randle ($33.3 million), Donte DiVincenzo ($12.5 million), and draft picks may be excessive.

Currently, Morant’s trade value is at an all-time low. In this regard, anything more than one draft pick (ideally a first-rounder) may be going overboard. Additionally, with a combined incoming cap hit of $45.8 million, the Grizzlies may be less inclined to make such a deal.

For the most part, the Grizzlies may prefer acquiring DiVincenzo’s $12.5 million expiring contract, as it ensures future cap flexibility. However, as Weinbach mentioned, should a third team step in to absorb Randle’s contract, it would seem more feasible. With rebuilding teams like the Brooklyn Nets boasting ample cap room, facilitating such a trade should not be an issue with the right third party.

Overall, Weinbach presents a promising framework for the Wolves to acquire Ja Morant. However, the risks that come with acquiring the two-time All-Star are worth keeping in mind. Considering that his arrival would also immediately increase the expectations of title contention, Minnesota may find itself facing even more pressure than before.

Contrarily, instead of acquiring Ja Morant, the Wolves could consider re-signing Ayo Dosunmu in free agency to address their point guard problem.

Dosunmu had a promising stint in Minnesota this season, averaging 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 52.1% from the field and 41.4% from three-point range. Given the potential to emerge as a reliable scoring threat, the Wolves could look at giving him a three-year, $40 million deal and build around a backcourt pair of him and Anthony Edwards.