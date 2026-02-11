Ja Morant Was Shocked No Team Wanted Him This Season, Reportedly A Major Wake-Up Call

Ja Morant never imagined that he’d be untradable at just 26 years old, but that’s exactly where he’s at now after a series of scandals and multiple disappointing seasons. Amid the Grizzlies‘ struggles this season, the team was trying to actively move Morant, but they were unable to find any takers for the star point guard. According to NBA Insider Tomer Azarly, the development has been humbling for Ja, who reportedly took the lack of trade offers as an ultimate wake-up call.

“Morant expected to be traded by the February trade deadline, and the fact that he wasn’t came as a bit of a surprise to him,” wrote Timer Azarly. “Teams not making significant offers came as a wake-up call for Morant, who is determined to work his way back from his elbow injury and prove to teams in the NBA that he’s worth trading for.”

Overall, it’s been a rough season for Ja and the Grizzlies. With the team sitting at sixth in the West (20-32), they are playing well below expectations, and it’s sapped all the morale from the locker room. As for what’s next, Ja plans to play out this season with full force in an effort to show everyone his true worth. Currently, he’s averaging 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 41.0% shooting from the field and 23.5% shooting from three.

“Despite Memphis currently sitting towards the bottom of the Western Conference standings and entering a rebuild, Ja Morant has no plans to sit out the rest of the season,” Azarly added. “Morant wants to get back on the court as soon as he’s able to and show beyond a shadow of doubt that he’s still capable of being one of the best players in the NBA.”

As for the Grizzlies, their plans remain unchanged: use this second half of the season to build up Morant’s value for a viable return in the summer. It’ll be easier said than done, but there’s still plenty of time left to develop a plan that can bring out the best in everyone.

“Memphis is said to feel the same way, wanting to play Morant in hopes of building up his trade value for a deal in the offseason,” Azarly reported. “The franchise continues to signal that they will not sell low on their star guard, which means having him play is in the best interests of both Morant and the Grizzlies.”

Between his statistical decline, a history of controversies, and the lack of success in Memphis, it’s no wonder that Ja Morant hasn’t made an All-Star team in three seasons. For a guy who was once considered one of the future faces of the league, his fall-off has been massive, to the point where no teams were willing to make an offer when he was available.

That’s why these next few months will be crucial in deciding where he goes from here. With the Grizzlies refusing to trade him on a bargain, they will need an excellent finish to this season to get the offers they’re looking for. For now, all they can do is equip Ja to make a strong impression, and his humbled approach is a good sign of where things are going into All-Star weekend.