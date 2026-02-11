Ja Morant Was Shocked No Team Wanted Him This Season, Reportedly A Major Wake-Up Call

Ja Morant expected to be moved, but no trade happened at the NBA deadline. Now, the star point guard is committed to restoring his value.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ja Morant never imagined that he’d be untradable at just 26 years old, but that’s exactly where he’s at now after a series of scandals and multiple disappointing seasons. Amid the Grizzlies‘ struggles this season, the team was trying to actively move Morant, but they were unable to find any takers for the star point guard. According to NBA Insider Tomer Azarly, the development has been humbling for Ja, who reportedly took the lack of trade offers as an ultimate wake-up call.

“Morant expected to be traded by the February trade deadline, and the fact that he wasn’t came as a bit of a surprise to him,” wrote Timer Azarly. “Teams not making significant offers came as a wake-up call for Morant, who is determined to work his way back from his elbow injury and prove to teams in the NBA that he’s worth trading for.”

Overall, it’s been a rough season for Ja and the Grizzlies. With the team sitting at sixth in the West (20-32), they are playing well below expectations, and it’s sapped all the morale from the locker room. As for what’s next, Ja plans to play out this season with full force in an effort to show everyone his true worth. Currently, he’s averaging 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 41.0% shooting from the field and 23.5% shooting from three.

“Despite Memphis currently sitting towards the bottom of the Western Conference standings and entering a rebuild, Ja Morant has no plans to sit out the rest of the season,” Azarly added. “Morant wants to get back on the court as soon as he’s able to and show beyond a shadow of doubt that he’s still capable of being one of the best players in the NBA.”

As for the Grizzlies, their plans remain unchanged: use this second half of the season to build up Morant’s value for a viable return in the summer. It’ll be easier said than done, but there’s still plenty of time left to develop a plan that can bring out the best in everyone.

“Memphis is said to feel the same way, wanting to play Morant in hopes of building up his trade value for a deal in the offseason,” Azarly reported. “The franchise continues to signal that they will not sell low on their star guard, which means having him play is in the best interests of both Morant and the Grizzlies.”

Between his statistical decline, a history of controversies, and the lack of success in Memphis, it’s no wonder that Ja Morant hasn’t made an All-Star team in three seasons. For a guy who was once considered one of the future faces of the league, his fall-off has been massive, to the point where no teams were willing to make an offer when he was available.

That’s why these next few months will be crucial in deciding where he goes from here. With the Grizzlies refusing to trade him on a bargain, they will need an excellent finish to this season to get the offers they’re looking for. For now, all they can do is equip Ja to make a strong impression, and his humbled approach is a good sign of where things are going into All-Star weekend.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Jan 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts to his three pointer against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Joel Embiid Injury Update: Why 76ers Star Isn’t Playing vs. Knicks
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like