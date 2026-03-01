Nuggets Reportedly Interested In Khris Middleton, But Buyout Hopes Fading

The Denver Nuggets are watching closely, but the window may be closing.

Veteran forward Khris Middleton has until Sunday to decide whether he wants to negotiate a buyout with the Dallas Mavericks and join a playoff contender. If he is waived after that deadline, he would not be eligible to appear on a postseason roster. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Denver is among the teams that have registered interest. The problem is that momentum toward a buyout appears to be fading.

Dallas has made this unusual by placing the decision largely in Middleton’s hands. The Mavericks are reportedly comfortable keeping him for the remainder of the season and have even conveyed that he could have a place on next year’s roster if he stays. That level of flexibility has complicated what once seemed like a straightforward buyout situation.

For Denver, the intrigue is obvious. The Nuggets have been searching for wing depth and secondary ball handling behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Injuries to Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson have exposed the need for size and experience on the perimeter. Middleton checks both boxes.

Since arriving in Dallas as part of the Anthony Davis trade, Middleton has looked steady in limited action. In seven games with the Mavericks, he has averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.1% from three-point range. Across 39 games this season, including time in Washington, he is averaging 10.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 24 minutes per night, shooting 44.3% from the field and 33.9% from three-point range.

He is no longer the three-time All-Star who helped lead Milwaukee to the 2021 NBA title, but he remains a capable shot creator and late clock option. In a playoff setting, that matters. Denver understands that adding a proven postseason performer, even in a reduced role, could strengthen a rotation that has leaned heavily on its starters.

There are financial restrictions to consider. Teams over the tax apron, such as Cleveland, Golden State, and New York, cannot sign a player waived midseason who was earning more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. Middleton’s $33.3 million expiring salary eliminates those destinations, narrowing the field to contenders like Denver, which have flexibility.

However, the latest reporting suggests a buyout is far from certain. League insiders have indicated that the lean has been toward Middleton finishing the season in Dallas rather than forcing his way onto a contender. At 34, and already an NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist, Middleton may not feel urgency to chase another ring through a midseason move.

For the Nuggets, this has become a waiting game. They have an open roster spot and clear interest, but they cannot act unless Middleton chooses to pursue a buyout. If he stays put, Denver will need to pivot to alternative options.

Sunday’s deadline looms, and with it, a decision that could subtly shift the Western Conference playoff landscape. For now, Denver’s interest is real. Whether it turns into action depends entirely on Middleton.