New Lakers Executive Gets Real On Luka Doncic And His Future As Face Of The Franchise

Lon Rosen opens up on Luka Doncic's global impact in his first full season with the Lakers.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) points in the direction of Knicks fan Spike Lee (not pictured) after a three point shot against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It’s been a turbulent period in Los Angeles as the Lakers undergo major changes to the front office. In the wake of Mark Walter’s takeover, Dodgers executive Lon Rosen has been named as the team’s new president of Business Operations. Speaking in a recent chat with Benjamin Royer of the Southern California News Group, he spoke on his aspirations for the franchise and, specifically, how Luka Doncic fits into their long-term vision.

“Sitting in my Dodger seat?” Rosen said. “I only dream that we would have the reach that the Lakers have. Let’s face it, having Luka Doncic doesn’t hurt at all. I mean, he’s one of the most popular players in the world, and we want to, obviously, you know, jump on his shoulders and see what we can reach out there. I mean, that’s a really unique player. His global reach is everywhere.”

It’s still too early to determine what kind of impact Lon Rosen will have on the Lakers, but he’s done good work in the MLB, earning enough trust from Walter to land him his new role. He sounds optimistic about the potential of the team, and it all starts with Luka Doncic, who is at the center of everything they do. His impact isn’t only local; it’s international, with a fanbase that stretches across the world.

On the court, we all know what Doncic brings. At 27, he’s consistently in MVP conversations with career averages of 29.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 46.8% shooting from the field and 35.1% shooting from three. The Slovenian guard is in his eighth season, boasting six All-Star appearances, five All-NBA selections, a Rookie of the Year award, and a scoring title.

This season, as the Lakers have struggled to play up to their standards, Doncic has faced scrutiny for his well-known defensive flaws. His mistakes on that end, coupled with constant whining to the referees, have killed the Lakers’ momentum and caused major concern among the fans. Still, Rosen (and the rest of the front office) knows how crucial he is to their future success.

At his best, Luka has the talent and skill to not only lead the Lakers to titles but expand their global reach to levels they’ve never experienced before. As we saw in the Mavericks trade, his fans are fiercly loyal, and they will always defend his legacy. Rosen’s plan is to capitalize on Luka’s popularity and use it to help build up and expand the Lakers’ brand.

Nico Martinez
