Steve Kerr Breaks Down Why Stephen Curry Changed The Game More Than LeBron James

Steve Kerr has coached both Stephen Curry and LeBron James, giving him a rare vantage point on two of the most transformative figures in modern basketball. Speaking on the ‘Willard and Dibs’ podcast, the Golden State Warriors head coach offered a nuanced breakdown of how each superstar reshaped the NBA, ultimately suggesting that Curry altered the on-court product more dramatically, even if James’ overall influence remains unmatched in other areas.

“Well, first of all, they’ve been the torchbearers for the league throughout their careers. Both guys are such amazing symbols, players, and voices for our league. Getting the chance to coach LeBron two years ago in the Olympics was such a thrill. I really got to see how committed he is, how passionate he is about the game, the preparation, and everything that goes into it.”

“The league has been incredibly fortunate to have those two as the faces of the NBA over the last couple of decades. As for how the game has changed, Steph has dramatically changed it with his shooting, for all the reasons we know.”

“I don’t know that LeBron has changed the game in quite the same way Steph has, but he took the mantle from Kobe and Michael Jordan as that guy who is head and shoulders above everyone athletically. What makes LeBron different is the versatility. There’s never really been a player like him.”

“You see that in the records, the scoring record and so many others. But you also see it in how the game has evolved around him, something he has helped shape. We’re playing positionless basketball now. If you ask me what position LeBron plays, I honestly don’t know. It doesn’t matter. He just wins.”

Kerr, who coached James during the 2024 Paris Olympics, praised the Lakers star’s preparation and commitment, emphasizing how seriously he approaches the craft even two decades into his career. The respect was evident. Yet when the conversation shifted toward stylistic impact, Kerr drew a clear distinction.

It is difficult to argue with that specific point. Curry’s emergence as the greatest shooter in NBA history fundamentally altered spacing, shot selection, and roster construction across the league. His deep range forced defenses to extend well beyond the three-point line, opening driving lanes and redefining offensive geometry.

Teams now prioritize high-volume three-point shooting at every position, a philosophical shift that accelerated during Golden State’s championship runs in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022. Youth basketball mirrors the same blueprint. The three-point shot is no longer a supplement. It is central.

LeBron’s impact, however, exists in a different dimension. Kerr acknowledged that James inherited the mantle from Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan as the league’s dominant athletic force, then elevated it through versatility.

James’ statistical resume underscores that uniqueness. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, a four-time champion and four-time Finals MVP, he has maintained elite production across multiple eras and roster constructions.

His ability to function as a primary scorer, lead playmaker, and defensive anchor at various stages of his career accelerated the league’s transition toward positionless basketball. Modern wings are now expected to initiate offense, defend multiple spots, and rebound, a template James embodied long before it became standard.

Beyond the court, James’ influence arguably exceeds Curry’s. Player empowerment, short-term contracts with leverage, and superstar-driven franchise movement gained momentum during James’ career, particularly following ‘The Decision’ in 2010. He helped normalize the concept of players shaping organizational direction, building superteams, and maximizing both brand and contractual flexibility. That cultural shift altered front office strategy league-wide.

Curry’s revolution is tactical. James’ is structural.

Kerr’s comments were not dismissive of LeBron’s greatness. Instead, they highlighted how impact can be measured differently. Curry changed how the game is played possession to possession. LeBron changed how the game is controlled, from roster building to positional identity.

The NBA has been fortunate to have both as faces of the league for nearly two decades. One redefined shooting gravity. The other redefined versatility and player power. In different ways, each moved the league forward.