Lonzo Ball May Never Play Again In The NBA: No Teams Are Interested In Veteran Free Agent

It’s the end of the road for veteran point guard Lonzo Ball. Following his trade to the Utah Jazz and subsequent release, he’s stuck as an unwanted free agent with interest described as minimal. According to the latest intel, it’s increasingly likely that Ball has played his final game in the NBA.

“There are concerns among many league personnel that the former second-overall pick may not play again over concerns with his medical records,” reported Brett Siegel. “Nothing is imminent on this front, and Ball will continue to work on strengthening his game and health as he waits for another opportunity. Should he remain unsigned through the remainder of this season and want to continue his playing career, Lonzo may be forced to do so overseas.”

Lonzo, 28, should be in the prime of his career. As a former No. 2 overall pick, he had dreams of stardom in the league, and he showed glimpses of something great. Sadly, his knee completely fell apart, leading to an extended absence that derailed his career. While he was able to return, he’s never been the same.

From 2021 to 2026, Ball has played just 105 games, with his last relatively healthy season being in 2019-20, when he played a career-high 63 games. Even now, the medical issues persist, and it could explain why he’s coming off the worst stretch of his career.

His stats have been dropping steadily over the past few years, but they reached new lows with the Cavaliers, where he could barely crack the rotation. In 35 games for the club, he put up 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 30.1% shooting from the field and 27.2% shooting from three. Abysmal stats that only brought the Cavs down as they struggled to play up to expectations.

Definitely is where Ball used to shine, but he just can’t stay in front of guys like he used to. That regression means that Lonzo has nothing to set him apart from other point guards. If he can’t shoot and he can’t defend, there’s really no use for him on the floor, and it explains why teams are so hesitant to take a chance on him at this stage of his career.

Ultimately, if Ball wants to keep playing professionally, he may have to take his talents overseas until he proves he can keep up with NBA competition. It’s not the ending anyone had in mind for the former Lakers guard, but there’s still time for him to go out on his own terms if he can just stay healthy enough to find his rhythm.