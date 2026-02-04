Utah Jazz Are Expected To Waive Lonzo Ball: 4 NBA Teams That Should Sign Former No. 2 Pick

It’s been a rough year for veteran point guard Lonzo Ball, but he’ll soon be free to pick his next path after a trade from the Cavaliers. In just 35 games in Cleveland, Lonzo failed to make a positive impact, but there’s reason to believe things will go better in his next situation.

While Ball is technically still with the Utah Jazz, the sides are expected to agree on a buyout soon, which will make the young athlete a free agent at 28 years old. At this stage of his career, coming off multiple major injuries, it’s doubtful that Lonzo will ever return to the player he was during his early days with the Bulls, when he averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 42.3% shooting from the field, and 42.3% shooting from three as one of the team’s best perimeter defenders.

Still, he can make a positive impact on the right team and carve out a role that will define the next chapter of his career. Of course, with averages of 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 42.3% shooting and 42.3% shooting from three, the market will be limited for the two-way veteran. For now, four teams stand above the rest as the best landing spot for Ball, and each of them has something to gain by giving him another chance to play his game.

Charlotte Hornets

The presence of LaMelo alone is enough for the Hornets to have a place in this conversation. Anytime they have a chance to unite their biggest star with his oldest brother is something they will consider, and it will come at virtually no cost to them. Similar to the situation with Giannis and Thanasis, this is an easy way for the Hornets to help make Charlotte feel that much more like home for LaMelo.

The best part is, his basketball fit is nothing to ignore, either. While he’s not the scorer he once was, Ball’s defensive tendencies will make him a good option off the bench for a team that’s historically struggled in the category. With young talent emerging and momentum building, now is the time to sign a guy like Lonzo, who can stabilize the bench unit with his versatile game and vocal leadership.

Houston Rockets

The absence of Fred VanVleet has been felt by the Rockets, who have been lacking a true point guard all season long. They had plans to address the position for weeks, but no deal has yet come through. Lonzo Ball may not be the most lucrative option, but he’s a safer and cheaper alternative than the more high-profile names. Also, his arrival wouldn’t disrupt the team’s current rhythm, which currently has them sitting at fourth in the West (31-17).

In any lineup for Houston, Ball would fit right in with his defense and advanced basketball IQ. Despite his current scoring struggles, he could provide a boost for Houston by being that offensive facilitator for the second unit. Ultimately, the Rockets have a lot of names to consider at point guard, but Lonzo Ball is the kind of low-risk, high-reward addition that could make a real difference.

Boston Celtics

If Lonzo Ball’s priority is to win in a stable environment, there’s no better option than the Celtics. Even with Jayson Tatum sidelined, they’ve been one of the best teams in the East with a defense that ranks among the best. As a notoriously capable perimeter defender, Ball will only add to what they do best, and he won’t get in the way of key role-players like Derrick White and Payton Pritchard.

If Lonzo can just provide consistent defense on the perimeter to go along with timely buckets on the other end, it could be the kind of routine he needs to rejuvenate his career. While the Celtics certainly don’t need much to be competitive in the East, they need more depth to keep up with the likes of the Pistons and Knicks. Ball can help them get there by adding another weapon in the backcourt, and the price for his acquisition has never been lower.

Los Angeles Lakers

Ball was drafted by the Lakers, and he spent the first two years of his career in Los Angeles before his trade to the Pelicans. He’s used to the environment more than most, and played pretty well there with averages of 10.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 38.0% shooting and 31.5% shooting from three. If he can, at the very least, replicate that production, it would more than validate his return this season.

Alongside Luka Doncic, his defense could be huge in helping to cover the gaps and make up for some of the mismatches. While it’s not a glamorous target for Los Angeles, he could be preferable over someone like Gabe Vincent, who has been a source of frustration for fans all season. With so many other roads to consider, Rob Pelinka will not move quickly on Lonzo, but they’ll think twice before letting him sign anywhere without making their own offer.