Lakers Fans Question Why Gabe Vincent Is Still On The Team After Horrible Run Of Games

Frustration is boiling over among Los Angeles Lakers fans, and right now, Gabe Vincent has become the main reason.

After another rough stretch of games, many fans are openly questioning why Vincent is still on the roster at all. The numbers from his recent run are hard to defend. Over his last six games, Vincent has averaged just 2.7 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists while shooting 20.8% from the field and 23.5% from three-point range. For a guard brought in to provide shooting, defense, and playoff reliability, that production feels alarmingly low.

– vs. Hornets: 0 points, 1 rebound, 0 assists, 4 fouls, 0-7 FG, 0-5 3PT FG

– vs. Blazers: 3 points, 1 assist, 3 turnovers, 1-6 FG, 1-4 3PT FG

– vs. Raptors: 5 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2-5 FG, 1-3 3PT FG

– vs. Nuggets: 5 points, 0 rebounds, 0 assists, 1-2 FG, 3PT FG

– vs. Clippers: 3 points, 1 rebound, 1-2 FG, 1-1 3PT FG,

– vs. Mavericks: 0 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 2 steals, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3PT FG

Fans have noticed, and the reactions have been brutal.

One fan summed up the mood bluntly: “33 for cardio and vibes. The Lakers paid for Miami Finals lore and got a ghost.”

Another wrote, “Free money. I never believed in inflation until I saw Gabe Vincent’s salary.”

Several fans zeroed in on the contract itself, calling it one of the most baffling roster decisions of the last few seasons.

Others compared Vincent’s deal to players actually producing. “We shouldn’t even mention this when Austin Reaves is making under $14 million,” one fan said. “Reaves could easily be a $30 million-a-year player, and we’re watching this instead.”

Another joked, “This proves statflation is real” referencing how Vincent’s playoff reputation from Miami has far outweighed his actual Lakers production.

And Vincent has been facing trouble with fans in the stands as well. A fan heckled in the Hornets game, where he ended with 0 points, shooting 0-7 from the field and 0-5 from three-point range. The heckling crossed a line when the fan used offensive language, but it reflected a wider sentiment that has been building for weeks.

Context matters, though, and Vincent’s Lakers tenure has never been smooth. His first season in Los Angeles was essentially wiped out by injuries, limiting him to just 11 games. That year, he averaged 3.1 points while shooting 30.6% from the field and an ugly 10.7% from three. Last season showed some stabilization. He averaged 6.4 points on 40.0% shooting from the field and 35.3% from deep, suggesting he could still be a serviceable rotation guard.

This season, the overall numbers sit in the middle. Vincent is averaging 4.7 points, 1.3 assists, and 0.9 rebounds while shooting 33.0% from the field and 36.0% from three. Those percentages are not disastrous, but they come with low volume and inconsistent impact. When the Lakers need stability around stars like Luka Doncic and LeBron James, empty possessions stand out even more.

The bigger issue is flexibility. Vincent is earning $11.5 million this season in the final year of his three-year, $33 million deal. Even if the Lakers wanted to move on, his trade value is minimal. Around the league, he is viewed less as an asset and more as an expiring contract. Any trade would likely require Los Angeles to attach draft picks or young players just to offload him, which makes little sense for a team already light on assets.

That reality leaves the Lakers stuck. Vincent’s struggles have made him a fan target, but the front office does not have an easy escape. For now, the debate will continue every time another scoreless night pops up in the box score.