NBA Fans Think Nikola Jokic Has Redefined Loyalty With Latest Comments On Nuggets Future

NBA fans make their feelings known as the Nuggets' superstar Nikola Jokic comments on imaging a future away from Denver.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Feb 9, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nikola Jokic is one of the few superstars left in the NBA who has remained with one team throughout their career in the league. He recently appeared for an interview with Edin Avdic of X&O’s Chats and spoke about whether he ever imagines a future outside of Denver and the Nuggets.

“I wouldn’t like to imagine that,” said the Serbian superstar.“Even if we never win anything else after this, an organic title, it means more to me than anything,” he further added.

“I really found peace here. My two kids were born here. Everyone’s here. Peace, home, I found my life here. And I like life here. I don’t feel the need, I don’t have the urge to. We built something here, together as a team,” concluded Jokic.

NBA fans saw his comments and took to social media to express how bewildered they are by his loyalty in today’s age.

“Jokic staying loyal to Denver says a lot about what they’ve built there.”

“In an era of superteams and trades… Jokic’s choosing loyalty to Denver is special.”

“Nikola Jokić really said he’s not leaving the Denver Nuggets… loyalty like this got the superteam era in shambles. 😭”

“NBA needs more players that care about loyalty over rings and money… League would benefit greatly from it.”

“Jokic really said I’d rather lose in Denver than win anywhere else 😤 loyalty like this doesn’t exist anymore in the NBA 🔥💀🏀”

Various such reactions flooded the internet as most fans remained in shock over the Serbian star’s loyalty. Some also remained realistic and explained how several stars have made such statements about the team that drafted them, only to eventually end up changing their minds due to money or career objectives.

However, Nikola Jokic, with one NBA championship, Finals MVP, and multiple regular season MVP awards, doesn’t have much left to prove.

He is currently in the third year of a five-year, $276 million extension he signed with the Nuggets and can leverage a lot more in the coming summer. Therefore, if there is any player in the league who can say this and actually have it sound believable, is Jokic.

The 31-year-old superstar also gave an estimated guess on a timeline for when he plans to retire. He claimed that he is happy to be out of the league before Victor Wembanyama takes over the league.

“He is changing basketball. I’m glad that I’ll probably retire before Wemby holds the entire league in a chokehold,” said Jokic on the 22-year-old French star.

The Nuggets’ superstar is currently averaging 28.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 10.3 assists. Jokic has played 48 games so far this season while shooting 57.4% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc. He is one missed game away from being out of the race for the regular season MVP.

At the peak of his career, reputed for loving horse racing as much as he loves basketball, Nikola Jokic has no reason except possibly wanting to play on a dominant team where he’s not forced to do everything by himself. And considering that he says he values an organic title more than anything, it is unlikely he gives in to any such potential desires.

Many analysts and former players have predicted the possibility of Jokic potentially leaving the Nuggets to play alongside Luka Doncic, even since he was on the Mavericks, long before Doncic was traded to the Lakers.

But Jokic and other sources have repeatedly shut down the possibility, saying if anyone is leaving, it is Doncic who will have to come to Denver if he wants to play with him.

Therefore, Nikola Jokic may be one of the sole players left in the league who has the capability to take a stand for loyalty in a world full of free agents and players swayed by money and ulterior motives.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Dec 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) works around Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images “We Have Their Number”: Dillon Brooks Fires A Shot At Timberwolves With A Confident Playoffs Claim
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like