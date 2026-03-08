NBA Fans Think Nikola Jokic Has Redefined Loyalty With Latest Comments On Nuggets Future

Nikola Jokic is one of the few superstars left in the NBA who has remained with one team throughout their career in the league. He recently appeared for an interview with Edin Avdic of X&O’s Chats and spoke about whether he ever imagines a future outside of Denver and the Nuggets.

“I wouldn’t like to imagine that,” said the Serbian superstar.“Even if we never win anything else after this, an organic title, it means more to me than anything,” he further added.

“I really found peace here. My two kids were born here. Everyone’s here. Peace, home, I found my life here. And I like life here. I don’t feel the need, I don’t have the urge to. We built something here, together as a team,” concluded Jokic.

NBA fans saw his comments and took to social media to express how bewildered they are by his loyalty in today’s age.

“Jokic staying loyal to Denver says a lot about what they’ve built there.”

“In an era of superteams and trades… Jokic’s choosing loyalty to Denver is special.”

“Nikola Jokić really said he’s not leaving the Denver Nuggets… loyalty like this got the superteam era in shambles. 😭”

“NBA needs more players that care about loyalty over rings and money… League would benefit greatly from it.”

“Jokic really said I’d rather lose in Denver than win anywhere else 😤 loyalty like this doesn’t exist anymore in the NBA 🔥💀🏀”

Various such reactions flooded the internet as most fans remained in shock over the Serbian star’s loyalty. Some also remained realistic and explained how several stars have made such statements about the team that drafted them, only to eventually end up changing their minds due to money or career objectives.

However, Nikola Jokic, with one NBA championship, Finals MVP, and multiple regular season MVP awards, doesn’t have much left to prove.

He is currently in the third year of a five-year, $276 million extension he signed with the Nuggets and can leverage a lot more in the coming summer. Therefore, if there is any player in the league who can say this and actually have it sound believable, is Jokic.

The 31-year-old superstar also gave an estimated guess on a timeline for when he plans to retire. He claimed that he is happy to be out of the league before Victor Wembanyama takes over the league.

“He is changing basketball. I’m glad that I’ll probably retire before Wemby holds the entire league in a chokehold,” said Jokic on the 22-year-old French star.

The Nuggets’ superstar is currently averaging 28.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 10.3 assists. Jokic has played 48 games so far this season while shooting 57.4% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc. He is one missed game away from being out of the race for the regular season MVP.

At the peak of his career, reputed for loving horse racing as much as he loves basketball, Nikola Jokic has no reason except possibly wanting to play on a dominant team where he’s not forced to do everything by himself. And considering that he says he values an organic title more than anything, it is unlikely he gives in to any such potential desires.

Many analysts and former players have predicted the possibility of Jokic potentially leaving the Nuggets to play alongside Luka Doncic, even since he was on the Mavericks, long before Doncic was traded to the Lakers.

But Jokic and other sources have repeatedly shut down the possibility, saying if anyone is leaving, it is Doncic who will have to come to Denver if he wants to play with him.

Therefore, Nikola Jokic may be one of the sole players left in the league who has the capability to take a stand for loyalty in a world full of free agents and players swayed by money and ulterior motives.